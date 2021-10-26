Facebook crisis: see four disclosures of leaked documents about the company – 10/25/2021 – Tec

Facebook is battling its worst crisis since the Cambridge Analytica scandal, after a whistleblower accused the company of putting “profit above safety” and revealed its inner workings in thousands of pages of leaked memos.

The documents were released to US regulators and provided to Congress in an edited form by Frances Haugen’s attorney. A consortium of news organizations, including the Financial Times, obtained the revised versions received by Congress.

Earlier this month, Haugen testified in Congress that the social networking company doesn’t do enough to ensure the safety of its 2.9 billion users, minimizes the harm it can do to society, and has repeatedly misled investors and the public. The Wall Street Journal also published a series of articles called Facebook Files.

Here are four surprising revelations the documents contain:

Facebook has a big language problem

Facebook is often accused of not moderating hate speech on its English sites, but the problem is far worse in countries that speak other languages, even after the company promised to invest more after being accused of facilitating the genocide with its performance. in Myanmar in 2017.

A 2021 document warned of the very low number of content moderators in Arabic dialects spoken in Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Libya. Another study from Afghanistan, where Facebook has 5 million users, found that even pages explaining how to report hate speech were mistranslated.

The failures occurred despite Facebook’s own survey marking some countries as “high risk” because of their fragile political landscape and the frequency of hate speech.

According to a document, the company allocated 87% of its budget to developing algorithms to detect misinformation in the United States in 2020, against 13% in the rest of the world. Haugen said Facebook should be transparent about the resources it has by country and language.

Facebook often doesn’t understand how its algorithms work

Several documents show Facebook confused by its own algorithms.

A September 2019 memo revealed that men received 64% more political posts than women in “almost every country”, with the issue being particularly widespread in African and Asian countries.

While men are more likely to follow accounts that produce political content, the memo says Facebook’s feed ranking algorithms also played a significant role.

A June 2020 memo concluded that it was “virtually guaranteed” that “Facebook’s key systems show systemic trends based on the race of the affected user”.

The author suggested that perhaps newsfeed rankings are influenced more by people who share frequently than by those who share and engage less often, which may be related to race. This causes the content of certain races to be prioritized over others.

Because its artificial intelligence failed, Facebook made it harder to report hate speech

Facebook has long said its AI programs can detect and eliminate incitement to hatred and abuse, but the documents show its limits.

According to a statement released in March 2021 by a group of researchers, the company takes action on just 3% to 5% of hate speech and 0.6% of violent content. Another memo suggests that it may never get beyond 10% to 20% because it is “extraordinarily challenging” for the AI ​​to understand the context in which the language is used.

However, Facebook had already decided to rely more on AI and cut the money it spent on human intermediation in 2019 compared to hate speech. In particular, the company has made it more difficult to report and appeal decisions on hate speech. Facebook said that “by combating hate speech, our goal is to reduce its prevalence, which is how much of it people actually see.” The company added that hate speech accounts for just 0.05% of what users see, a number it has reduced by 50% in the past three quarters.

Facebook fumbled while the Capitol caught fire

The documents reveal Facebook’s struggle to contain the explosion of hate speech and disinformation on its platform around the Jan. 6 riot in Washington, sparking internal turmoil.

The memos show that the company turned off certain emergency safeguards in the wake of the November 2020 election, but struggled to reactivate some when violence erupted. An internal assessment found that rapid implementation of measures was hampered by waiting for approval from the policy team.

Even proactive actions failed to have the desired effect. In October 2020, Facebook publicly announced that it would no longer recommend “civic groups” that discuss social and political issues. However, due to technical difficulties in implementing the change, 3 million US users were still referred to at least one of the 700,000 civic groups identified daily between mid-October 2020 and mid-January 2021, according to a research note.

Facebook’s answer

Facebook declined to comment on some of the details of the allegations, saying it didn’t put profit ahead of people’s safety or well-being and that “the truth is we’ve invested $13 billion and we have more than 40,000 people to do it. one job: keeping people safe on Facebook.”

Hannah Murphy, Martha Muir, Dave Lee and Madhumita Murgia

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves