Facebook has known for years that its ads promote human trafficking, documents reveal

A former employee of the company recently shared thousands of internal documents that revealed the company had ignored hate speech and misinformation in an effort to maximize profit.

Internal Facebook documents, obtained by CNN, show that the company had known for years that its products contained human trafficking content. According to the media, the American company was aware that people traffickers had been creating groups, profiles and even buying ads on the platform since at least 2018.

The situation would have reached the point where, in 2019, Apple threatened to withdraw Facebook and Instagram’s access to the AppStore, Apple’s platform for installing applications.

The documents were released by Frances Haugen, who left Facebook in May and sent the data she had collected to Congress and various media.

Facebook took to act

In 2018, employees assigned to the Middle East and North Africa departments flagged Instagram profiles that “offered” users domestic workers. However, the documents revealed now show that these profiles were not considered to be offenders.

It was only in May 2019 that the company launched the “Human Exploitation Policy” program, which aims to prevent domestic servitude content from appearing on its platforms. Months later, when Apple made the aforementioned threat, Facebook deleted 130,000 pieces of Arabic domestic bondage content from its platforms within a week to avoid the AppStore suspension, the internal document reports.

Also in 2019, an employee posted on the company’s internal website a summary of an investigation that revealed that human traffickers paid US$152 thousand (approximately R$844,000) to buy ads on Facebook and Instagram, including ads targeting men in Dubai .

​However, according to CNN, the problem persisted and the matter was mentioned in internal reports in 2020 and 2021, with the company saying that women victims of drug traffickers were subjected to physical and sexual abuse, deprived of food and payment, and had their passports confiscated in order to prevent them from escaping.

Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said the company has been fighting human trafficking in its products for many years and that its goal “remains to prevent anyone who wants to exploit others from having a home on our platform.”