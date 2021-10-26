Facebook in India hosted disinformation, hate attacks and scenes of violence – 25/10/2021 – World

On February 4, 2019, a Facebook researcher created a new account on the social network to test what it would be like for a user living in Kerala, India.

For the next three weeks, the account operated by a simple rule: follow all the recommendations generated by Facebook’s algorithms to join groups, watch videos and explore new pages on the site. The result was a flood of hate speech, disinformation and celebrations of violence, which were documented in an internal Facebook report published later that month.

“Following this test user’s news feed, I saw more footage of dead people in the past three weeks than in my entire life,” wrote the Facebook researcher.

The report was one of dozens of studies and memos written by Facebook employees dealing with the effects of social networking in India. They provide clear evidence of one of the most serious criticisms leveled by human rights activists and politicians against the global company: it enters a country without fully understanding its potential effects on local culture and politics and is unable to employ resources to act on the problems when they occur.

With 340 million people using Facebook’s various social networking platforms, India is the company’s largest market. And her problems on the subcontinent present an expanded version of the issues she has faced around the world, compounded by a lack of resources and inexperience in India’s 22 officially recognized languages.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

The internal documents obtained by a consortium of news organizations that included The New York Times are part of a set of documents called “The Facebook Papers”. They were collected by Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product director who became a whistleblower and recently testified before a US Senate subcommittee on the company and its social networking platforms.

References to India were scattered among documents presented by Haugen to the Securities and Exchange Commission in a complaint earlier this month.

The documents include reports that robots (bots) and false accounts linked to the country’s ruling party and opposition figures were wreaking havoc in national elections. They also detail how a plan advocated by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to focus on “meaningful social interactions,” or communications between friends and family, was leading to more misinformation in India, especially during the pandemic.

Facebook did not have sufficient resources in India and was unable to deal with the problems it introduced in the country, according to its documents. Eighty-seven percent of the company’s global budget for time spent sorting misinformation goes to the United States, while just 13% is earmarked for the rest of the world — though US users represent only 10% of daily active users of the social network, according to a document that describes the allocation of resources on Facebook.

Andy Stone, a spokesman for the company, said the numbers are incomplete and do not include the company’s fact-checking partners — most of whom are outside the United States.

Facebook employees have carried out various tests and field studies in India over a number of years. This work increased ahead of the country’s 2019 national elections; in late January of that year, a handful of Facebook employees traveled there to meet with colleagues and chat with dozens of local Facebook users.

According to a memo written after the trip, one of the top calls from users in India was that Facebook “take action on the types of misinformation that are related to real-world harm, specifically politics and tension from religious groups.”

Ten days after the researcher opened the fake account to study the disinformation, a suicide bombing in the disputed border region of Kashmir triggered a series of violence and an increase in accusations, disinformation and conspiracies between Indian and Pakistani citizens.

China, land in the middle Receive in your email the great themes of China explained and contextualized; exclusive to subscribers.

After the attack, anti-Pakistan content began circulating in the Facebook-recommended groups the researcher had joined. Many of these groups had tens of thousands of users, she noted. A different report from Facebook, published in December 2019, found that Indian users of the platform tended to join large groups, the average size in the country being 140,000 members.

Visual posts, including a meme showing the beheading of a Pakistani and corpses wrapped in white sheets on the floor, circulated in the groups she attended.

After the researcher shared her case study with co-workers, they commented in the published report that they were concerned about misinformation about the upcoming elections in India.

Two months later, after the start of national elections in India, Facebook implemented a series of measures to curb the flow of disinformation and hate speech in the country, according to an internal document called the Indian Election Case Study.

The work painted an optimistic picture of Facebook’s efforts, including the addition of fact-checking partners – the third-party network the company works with to check facts – and the growing amount of misinformation removed. He also noted that Facebook had created a “policy whitelist to limit public relations risk,” essentially a list of politicians who have been given a special exemption from fact-checking.

The study did not look at the huge problem the company faced with “bots” in India, nor issues such as voter suppression.

During the election, Facebook saw a spike in bots (or fake bills) linked to various political groups, as well as efforts to spread inaccurate information that could have affected people’s understanding of the voting process.

In a separate report produced after the election, Facebook found that over 40% of top views or impressions in West Bengal were “false/inauthentic”. One non-authentic account accumulated over 30 million impressions.

A report published in March showed that many of the problems cited during the 2019 elections persisted. Five months ago, Facebook was still struggling to effectively remove hate speech against Muslims.

Another company report detailed the efforts of Bajrang Dal, an extremist group linked to the Hindu nationalist political party Bharatiya Janata, to publish posts containing anti-Muslim narratives on the platform.

Facebook is considering designating the group as a dangerous organization because it is “inciting religious violence” on the platform, the document showed. But it still hasn’t.

“Join the group and help manage the group; increase the number of group members, friends,” read a post looking for recruits on Facebook to spread Bajrang Dal’s messages. “Fight for truth and justice until the unjust are destroyed,” he added.