Facebook nets $9.2 billion in Q3; papers rise in the US stock exchange

SAO PAULO – Facebook (FBOK34) released its data for the third quarter this Monday (25), after the close of trading.

Despite reporting lower-than-expected revenue, the company’s shares had a high of around 3.7% in the after-market of the New York Stock Exchange (Nasdaq), at US$ 340.83.

“We’ve made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, in a statement. “I’m excited about our script, especially around breeders, commerce and helping to build the metaverse.”

Between July and September, the social networking company had revenues of US$29.01 billion, up 35% from the US$21.47 recorded in the same period last year. The data, however, came below the US$ 29.57 expected by financial market analysts consulted by Refinitive.

Earnings per share, however, came in at $3.22, slightly above the $3.19 projected by analysts. In the period, net income grew by 17% on an annual basis, from US$7.85 billion to US$9.19 billion.

The daily number of active users on the platforms totaled 1.93 billion in September, an increase of 6% year-on-year and in line with market expectations.

The monthly number of active users grew by the same magnitude, 6%, to 2.91 billion.

Also according to the company’s balance sheet, the average revenue per user in the quarter was US$ 10.15, in line with expectations.

In the statement, the company also said it would start separating balance sheets into two segments: family and apps, which include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and other services; and “Facebook Reality Labs”, which will include hardware, software and content related to virtual reality.

“We are dedicating significant resources to our augmented and virtual reality products and services, which are an important part of our work to develop the next generation of online social experiences. The new segment disclosures will provide additional information on FRL’s performance and the investments we are making,” Zuckerberg said in a statement.

For the fourth quarter, Facebook expects revenue in the range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion. The outlook reflects, according to the company, uncertainty in light of continued headwinds from Apple’s iOS 14 changes, and macroeconomic and Covid-19-related factors.

