Facebook plunged into astral hell with the weapons it used to dominate social media

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA — Internal Facebook documents made public through former company employee Frances Haugen show that the tools that allowed the social network to become a tech giant also helped its digital ecosystem to become one toxic environment.

Crisis for Big Tech: Former Facebook statement ‘throws fuel on the fire’ on the role of platforms, says expert

An internal survey started in 2019 pointed out problems in a function from the early days of Facebook and Instragram: the “like” button, which gained other emojis later.

Frances Haugen during a Senate Hearing in Washington, DC, October 5 Photo: Jabin Botsford / Bloomberg

The researchers examined what users would do if the functions were removed and concluded that the buttons sometimes caused stress and anxiety in young users, particularly if the post didn’t get enough “likes” from their friends.

Before the global crash: Facebook has a 35% increase in revenue and reaches 2.8 billion users between July and September

But the survey found that when the “like” button was omitted, users interacted less with posts and advertisements.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his executives evaluated removing the “like” button in a test with more Instagram users, but later opted for a more limited evaluation.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Owner of Tesla and Space X, Elon Musk currently accumulates a fortune of US$ 222.1 billion, occupying the first place in the ranking of centibilillionaires by Bloomberg Photo: POOL / REUTERS Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s fortune hits $190.8 billion Photo: ALESSANDRO DI MARCO / ANSA With a fortune of US$ 155, 6 billion, Bernard Arnault, president and CEO of LVMH, the largest luxury goods company in the world, owner of the brands Louis Vuitton, Dior and Givenchy, among others, occupies the third position in the ranking of centibillionaires. Photo: Balint Porneczi / Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, currently has a fortune valued at US$ 127.9 billion Photo: SAMUEL CORUM / Agência O Globo Larry Page of Google adds up to a fortune of US$124.5 billion Photo: Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Fortune of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reaches $123 Billion Photo: JOSH EDELSON / AFP Alongside Larry Page (right), Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, accumulates assets of US$120.1 billion Photo: John Cogill / Bloomberg News Oracle founder Larry Ellison joined the club after beating a fortune of $108.3 billion. Photo: Reuters Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, is the newest member of the ‘centibillionaires’ group, with a net worth of more than $105.7 billion Photo: Bloomberg US mega-investor Warren Buffett has a fortune of $103.4 billion Photo: AFP After reaching a net worth of US$100.6 billion, Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani has just joined the club of centibillionaires, along with Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Photo: Bloomberg

This would be an example of how Facebook has internally questioned some of its tools.

In sight: US Senate questions Facebook on the mental health of teenagers who use Instagram

As it faces more and more crises about disinformation, breaches of privacy and hate speech, a central point seems to be whether the basic way the platform works, with the basic tools that made Facebook what it is, is where it is the problem.

The company also evaluated the “share” button with similar negative results, such as amplification of toxic content.

In August 2019, in an internal document, several researchers stated that it was Facebook’s operating mechanism that had stimulated the spread of hate speech and disinformation on the platform.

Did you see this? Teenagers spend less time online, and the company hides data from investors

Despite the findings found in internal research, there is no record of what measures were taken by Facebook at the time, as they learned of the results.

Only in recent years has the company taken steps to reduce misinformation, such as making it easier for users to see unwanted posts and turning off recommendations from political groups.

The documents, called Facebook Papers, were delivered to the US Senate by Frances Haugen. This month, a consortium of twelve newspapers received the documentation by a US Congressional official.

Facebook: ‘Fake premise’

In a statement, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone criticized the reports based on the documents, claiming they were based on a “false premise” that the company puts profitability ahead of people’s safety.

Permission: Facebook officials warned of misinformation on the network before the invasion of Capitol Hill, document points out

Stone says the company has invested $13 billion and hired 40,000 people to ensure users’ safety, and that they were recently called in “for up-to-date regulations where democratic governments set industry standards that we can all adhere to.”

behind the tools

Created in 2009, the “Like” button quickly became the Facebook brand because, from it, the company could identify the personality of people beyond the network, identify the personality and target advertising content. And it also indicates what they like and don’t like to receive in the feed.

Also read: Another former employee says she wants to testify in Congress against Facebook

Similar behavior stems from the use of the “Share” button, which allows users to share content that interests them. On Facebook, it means understanding what content is interesting or not for each user, and recommending pages, profiles and content based on their tastes.

But there is a downside, as the documents point out. The “Like” button became a platform for people to compare themselves to others, while the share button became a great tool for quickly spreading information, and consequently helping to viralize false or uninformative content.