Facebook to fuel more acts of violence in the world, says whistleblower | Technology

Facebook will foment more violent acts around the world because of the way its algorithms are designed to promote content, whistleblower Frances Haugen told the British Parliament on Monday (25).

Haugen, a former director of Facebook, attended a British Parliament hearing evaluating plans to regulate social media companies.

Who is Frances Haugen: the engineer who wants to ‘save’ Facebook

the engineer who wants to ‘save’ Facebook Social network whistleblower: ‘Facebook harms children and weakens democracy’

She said Facebook regards security as a cost center and that it advocates a culture of shortcuts and that it has “unquestionably” made hate worse.

“The events we’re seeing around the world, things like Myanmar and Ethiopia…engagement-based ranking does two things: one, it prioritizes and amplifies divisions and polarizes extreme content, and two, it concentrates that,” she said.

Facebook did not comment on the matter.

Leaked documents: Facebook knew about the radicalization of users

Former manager tells the US Senate that Facebook undermines democracy and is a threat to children

Haugen told the US Senate trade subcommittee this month that Facebook devised ways to keep users inside its page, even if it went against its well-being, putting profits before users.

Zuckerberg rebutted other charges

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg this month rebutted Haugen’s allegations, saying that “the argument that we deliberately promote content that makes people nervous to make a profit is profoundly illogical.”

American Press Releases Facebook Documents