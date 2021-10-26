Facebook unveils new financial structure that indicates name change – Link

In crisis, Facebook registers 33% increase in revenue

Facebook announced on Monday, 25, a reorganization in its financial structure that indicates that a name change should take place soon. In the balance of the third quarter, the social network informed investors that, starting next quarter, the results of Facebook Reality Labs, or FRL, will be separated from the numbers of other services such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp.

With the new structure, revenue and profit of the applications will be registered separately from the products of the FRL, which develops products aimed at augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Last week, the website The Verge stated that the company should announce a name change, based on the new focus of building a metaverse, a broad concept that refers to digital spaces that become more realistic with the use of virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) .

The new holding company with an unknown name (the The Verge cites the name Horizon as a possibility) would be responsible for the two different segments. In the document, Mark Zuckerberg writes: “We’ve made good progress this quarter and our community continues to grow. roadmap, especially in relation to breeders, commerce and the construction of the metaverse”.

According to the company’s chief financial officer, David Wehner, Facebook expects the investment in FLR, the segment that will house virtual reality operations, to reduce overall operating profit for 2021 by approximately $10 billion. Currently, Facebook has more than 10,000 employees focused on building hardware like augmented reality glasses. In the company’s view, these devices will be as ubiquitous as smartphones in the future. Now, Zuckerberg is expected to talk about the change at the Connect conference, scheduled for this Thursday, 28.

The change was well received by investors: after the market closed, the company’s shares rose about 4%. Even with the prospects reduced and an imminent crisis, the company’s value did not shake. “I have the impression that, whatever the movement, it tends to be viewed favorably by the stock market. I don’t have many illusions that the market is suspicious of Facebook,” he tells the state Paulo Rená, Professor of Law at Centro Universitário de Brasília (UniCEUB).

“Facebook is dealing with the biggest deluge of negative media it has ever faced and there is certainly more to come,” said Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst at research firm eMarketer. “But for now, Facebook’s revenue picture looks as good as expected,” she said.

problems on the horizon

The company posted a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, reaching $9.19 billion, up 17% year-on-year. Revenue, on the other hand, was below analysts’ expectations: Facebook’s revenue in the quarter was US$29 billion, an increase of 35% compared to 2020.

In terms of users, Facebook has maintained steady growth of around 12% in the last three months in its applications, an increase of 6% over the same period last year. In all, the apps registered nearly 3.6 billion monthly users — above the expectation of 3.5 billion — even amid slide leaks that showed damage to users at the expense of network growth.

“Millions of people use our services because we have the best solutions for people to connect. The reason Facebook is this big is because we keep building and improving our services,” said Zuckerberg, on the company’s webcast for investors, broadcast after the disclosure of the balance sheet. It was the first time the president of Facebook spoke publicly after Frances’ testimony, which revealed documents about the company’s growth at the expense of the mental health of its users.

Facebook’s “Others” division, which includes hardware like the Oculus virtual reality device, achieved revenue of $734 million, up 195%, above analyst expectations of $477 million.

For the next quarter, the company expects revenue between $31.5 billion and $34 billion – analysts expect $34.8 billion. The company, however, is facing a crisis after complaints made by Frances Haugen, a former employee of the company, surface.

Last Friday, 22. A consortium called “Facebook Papers”, formed by 17 news outlets from the United States, including New York Times, CNN and Washington Post, began publishing details of leaked documents from Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

The files show that Facebook was warned by officials about the spread of disinformation and hate speech ahead of the 2020 US elections and also in countries like India. In addition, the company’s internal research reveals that the platform’s algorithms drive content from conspiratorial moves like QAnon. Another document reveals how Facebook is dealing with the consequences of tools that have become the DNA of the social network, such as the “like” button.

In the investor-oriented webcast, Zuckerberg talked about the leaks reported by the press and again said the information is “a coordinated effort to select documents that build a negative image” of the company.

“The polarization started to increase in the US before I was born. The reality is that social media is not the main cause of these problems and they probably can’t solve them on their own either,” said Zuckerberg. “We must want all other companies in our industry to make the investments and achieve the results we have.”

In the past quarter, Facebook has acknowledged issues regarding to Apple’s new policy of allowing users to choose whether or not apps can track their activity. According to the report, the impact of the decision may also extend into the company’s fourth quarter. “We expect total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be in the range of $31.5 billion to $34 billion. Our outlook reflects the significant uncertainty we will face in the fourth quarter due to the hurdles posed by Apple’s iOS 14 and covid-related changes and macroeconomic factors.”

Although Facebook has been unscathed in yet another quarter over Apple’s new rules, other apps are already feeling the blow. Shares in Snap, which owns Snapchat, tumbled 25% last Thursday, 21, after iOS changes hampered the company’s ability to target and measure its digital advertising.

According to Zuckerberg, who was corroborated by Facebook’s chief operating officer, Sheryl Sandberg, Apple’s rules have not only affected the company, but “also the millions of small merchants who use this service.”