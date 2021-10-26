Famous for the R$1 promotion, supermarket chain announces cash and carry in Curitiba

Model on the rise in Brazil, a new tackle (supermarket that mixes the concept of sale for wholesale with the sale to the retail) reaches Curitiba this week. Belongs to Italian Network, O superdia opens its first unit in the city, the second in the state, this Thursday (28), part of an expansion plan that provides for investments of R$ 100 million and at least four other stores in the state in 2022.

The Superdia unit in Curitiba will occupy an area of ​​2,100 square meters in Novo Mundo, a neighborhood in the southern region of the city. The store cost R$ 25 million and should generate 120 direct jobs and another 200 indirect ones, says the company.

“Our proposal is to serve everyone who seeks low price, quality and speed, from the housewife to small processors, such as owners of bakeries, restaurants, fast food, pizzerias, bakeries and other businesses in the food segment,” says Edy João in a statement. Dal Berto, director of Rede Italo.

The Curitiba unit is the second of the new banner. The first was opened in Francisco Beltrão, in the western region, in April this year. The company plans to open another four units next year, in the cities of Pato Branco, Dois Vizinhos, Realeza and Capanema, in the state of Paraná. According to Rede Italo, there are plans for three more Superdia stores in the capital in the short term.

The ìtalo supermarket became famous in the city after the Tribuna announced the promotion of several items for R$ 1. At the time, lines formed at the supermarket and the model was replicated by several chains in Curitiba.