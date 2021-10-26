Fan only greets Rodolfo in dressing room and Israel comments on situation

A video is circulating on the internet and causing anger in the fans of the singer Israel, who is paired with Rodolffo. In the images that went viral, a fan enters the artists’ dressing room, ignores Israel and just talks to Rodolffo, who became nationally known for his participation in Globo’s Big Brother Brasil 21. This Tuesday (10/26), the countryman Israel commented on what happened in Stories on Instagram.

The artist guaranteed not to be upset with the situation. “My compadre had a gigantic exhibition at the BBB and the fans are sore with him when they arrive in the dressing room. I think this is super normal. It doesn’t hurt me, it doesn’t diminish me. On the contrary, I love to see him receiving so much affection. And our project gained a lot from it. I am very well resolved with my career and my race (26 years old, inclusive)”, he wrote.

Man, it really makes me so angry when I see a scene like that! 😤 It’s okay for the woman to be a Rodolffo fan, but greeting Israel is the least she could have done! pic.twitter.com/QgIDSBzNWh — Serfanejo (@serfanejo_) October 25, 2021

