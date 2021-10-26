Fans demand L Adriano’s retraction as a sign of silence

Palmeiras’ main organized supporter, Mancha Verde demanded a retraction from Luiz Adriano for the celebration of his goal in the 2-1 victory over Sport, yesterday, in the Brazilian Championship.

The target of criticism, the striker made the sign of silence as he celebrated Alviverde’s equalizer at Allianz Parque. In a text signed by the board, La Mancha saw the gesture as “a player’s lack of respect for his fans.”

“In a game where Palmeiras finally played well, where Abel Ferreira did very well in the squad and in the substitutions, it was surgical removing Danilo and putting Scarpa, where the team turned the game around with the support of their fans, who sang the 90 minutes, a very positive atmosphere between coaching staff, team and fans, the subject is the lack of respect of a player with his fans, then celebrate the goal with the offensive gesture of ‘shut up’ Who does he think he is? “, started the Mancha posting on Instagram.

The organized fans believe that the striker’s stance “only brings unnecessary stress” for the club, which is about a month away from the Copa Libertadores final.

“We are approaching the day of a great final in Uruguay, and this player’s attitude only brings unnecessary stress. We demand a retraction from the player to his fans who pay his salary. If a player makes such a gesture to the opposing fans, he will is punished on the field (yellow card or, depending on the severity, red) and we hope that the board of Palmeiras will punish him. Luiz Adriano, pay attention, a lot of respect for the fans of the verdão!”, completed the organized fans.

With the victory, Palmeiras took the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, with 49 points. Alviverde returns to the field this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), to face Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS).