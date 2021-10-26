‘Fantastic’: Abel extols Scarpa’s game and the crowd at Palmeiras’s comeback – 10/26/2021

The adjective used by Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, for Gustavo Scarpa’s game against Sport was “fantastic”. Palmeiras won 2-1, in a comeback, largely because of the excellent performance of the midfielder, who left the bench at halftime and changed the game.

“We needed to make the team more acute and he brought that to us,” said the coach. “We chose to get an 8 [segundo volante] and put another 10 [meia de armação]”he explained.

“We had 36 submissions in the game, which shows a lot the aggressiveness of the team. And it contradicts some who want to catalog our team as a team that only defends. No. Balanced team. We played what the game dictates. The players were perfect,” he said. .

Like Scarpa, Abel was also praiseworthy with the Palmeiras fans, with whom he had his third meeting at Allianz Parque.

“[A torcida] had every influence. I say this for the camera. All. I have said this before. I said that this crowd wins games. It is true. And it’s a rest for me because I know that [os jogadores] will deliver everything in the field. The fans charge,” he said.

“They always say that Palmeiras fans are boring, it’s peanuts, and I don’t know what… Until now, I only have good things to say. [Quero] heartily thank the support, even after the goal. The fans were decisive for us to win this game,” he said.

Just as he had done before departure. Abel again criticized the Brazilian football calendar.

It has to sit coach, player, TV and organizer of the competition. If you want intensity, you have to rest. FIFA is clear in the 72 hours of rest. You believe that the more you play, the better. I think otherwise. The scarcer the product, the more it is valued.

Abel took advantage of the press conference to also reiterate his good relationship with his followers and rebut criticism.

“Some say that ‘the teacher lost the locker room, he lost I don’t know what…’. I don’t yell at my players. I like to talk to men. Before athletes, they’re men. When I feel like I’ve lost the group, I’m the first to If I stayed, there is work to be done,” he said. .

“I’ve already said that I’m not perfect and I make mistakes. But, modesty aside, I like to study football. It’s what I do every day and I have a lot of time. I don’t have a family to bother with. I’m focused on studying and evolving,” he said.