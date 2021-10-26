Farm 13: Erasmus says he hired the same team as Juliette and surprises with value; ex-BBB friend rebate

Erasmo Viana claimed, on Monday (25), at night, that he hired the same team as Juliette Freire, the “BBB 21” champion, to take care of his social networks and his image while he is confined in “A Fazenda 13″. The pedestrians were gathered at a bonfire outside the headquarters when the influencer shared the information with Dayane Mello.

“I made an investment, I have 15 people working for me outside, 24 hours a day. I gave all my pay and even paid more for people to take care of me during those three months. I took the entire team that took care of Juliette, who made Juliette. Man, I’m paying R$ 30 thousand a month, R$ 90 thousand just for the guys to take care of me. I did a fucking job“, released Erasmus.

“And people wanting to destroy you, right?“, evaluated the person. “I said: ‘Old man, since it’s going to be the opportunity of my life, I’ll go in with everything.’ I know that out there you need to have the strength of Twitter, Instagram, crisis management, lawyers. […] I knew it was going to be a shot in my life, so since it’s going to go, I’ll go all out“he replied.

The businessman also confessed that he sought more knowledge in social issues to participate in the rural reality show. “I prepared myself about sexism, racism, capaticism, about LGBT, I talked, debated several things, I prepared myself, but everything changes here. When you come in here it’s different, because you get to know the people, the personalities. One thing that awakens a side in me that isn’t very good is competitiveness, I’m very competitive and, because I’m very competitive, sometimes I can be rude“, he said.

DEAD! Erasmus blew the entire cache of #A Farm13 to hire Juliette’s social media team and a “crisis management” legal body out here 🤣🗣️🗣️🗣️ #The farm pic.twitter.com/med7QwObaN — I see Reality (@vejoreality) October 26, 2021

The pawn even complained about Liziane Gutierrez, first eliminated from the edition, for having pointed out a sexist attitude he had. “I prepared myself. Then Liziane came to talk about my machismo“, he fired. During his time on the program, Erasmo has already released some controversial speeches and was the target of criticism from the public.

Juliette’s team refutes information

On Twitter, Deborah Vidjinski, one of the people responsible for Juliette’s social networks at the time of BBB21, spoke out denying the influencer’s speech. “By way of information: we are not working for any participant in any reality show. One and only has always been and will always be Juliette“, said the paraibana, who is a personal friend of the winner of the global program.

web reactions

Cited by the businessman, Gutierrez didn’t let it go. “Erasmus, honey… you can hire Juliette’s team, whoever it is. If you don’t have character, you are sexist, there is no team that works. Be a man and beat your chest, take your BO in there! It’s about that and see if you forget me, it’s not possible“, countered the girl, in a post on her Twitter.

Viana’s speech also reverberated among other Internet users on social networks. “Erasmus paid 90,000 to Juliette’s team and it didn’t do any good! When will you understand that the team was great, but the person Juliette is made all the difference? It’s no use having the best team in the world and being a sexist machista“opined a viewer. See more reactions:

Erasmus paid 90k to Juliette’s team and it didn’t do any good! When will you understand that the team was great, but the person Juliette is made all the difference? It’s no use having the best team in the world and being a sexist machista. — Marina ▽▲ 🌊 (@oxe_nina) October 26, 2021

You guys who said that Juliette only won the BBB because of the team out here, take it! Erasmo hired the same team, paid a fortune and well… maybe he would leave the Farm reaping what he sowed, right? — Lucas Pasin (@lucaspasin) October 26, 2021

Did Erasmus fall for some coup? Someone said they were on Juliette’s team and he believed them? Or is he really lying? Awaiting your elimination to find out. #The farm — Aline Ramos (@_alineramos) October 26, 2021

Erasmus saying that he hired the team that worked for Juliette for him, he thinks that admin does a miracle kkkkkk — carol (@carolcomentaa) October 26, 2021

Erasmus expected 90% of Juliette, will receive 10% pic.twitter.com/14VmtaqSBB – Thiago. (@euthiaof) October 26, 2021