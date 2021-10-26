Fashion, mental health and diversity: is the market really evolving to be more inclusive? – Vogue

+



(Photo: Vogue Archive/ Gleeson Paulino)

Today I want to talk about fashion. If you turn up your nose at a psychiatrist who ventures into other themes, allow yourself at least to follow a few lines, maybe I can bring a new look. Has fashion, after all, changed or remains the same? This is perhaps a defining characteristic: to stay in fashion, it is necessary to change. But is the appetite for the new really a guarantee in this universe?

Historically, fashion has a strong connection to tradition and preservation of the status quo, even though, for this, it uses its equally strong – and paradoxical, in this case – transgressive appeal. By expressing and delimiting the set of rules and aesthetic standards of dominant groups, fashion is also an instrument of segregation. While clothes allow the identification of different tribes, classes and professions, they can also mark differences between these groupings, accentuating social, economic, racial and identity boundaries and divisions.

If at some point fashion was reserved for a small aristocracy, it progressively came to express the liberal and meritocratic yearnings of a bourgeoisie willing to claim its not only economic but also sociocultural space. Dressing in a certain way is also a way of belonging. The rising purchasing power of the middle class helped to fuel the fashion industry, which currently goes far beyond the luxury market: it employs thousands, moves different sectors of the economy and has suffered heavily from the impacts of the pandemic.

There are those who understand fashion as a machine capable of directing patterns and trends, which is partly true. But, before that, it is a synthesis and reflection of culture and also an aesthetic expression of the aspirations of certain social groups in a given historical context. It wasn’t fashion that invented the bra and miniskirt, it was women, and with a lot of sweat. Each generation elects creators capable of best capturing and translating the spirit of the time, but what use would bras be if they weren’t for suffragettes? Fashion, like art, talks with its time, and each period demands new ways to express its values, conflicts and concerns.

This conception of fashion as an aesthetic representation of the tensions and ideas of an era lends itself to what I intend to address. It is not new that the imposition of certain standards, once internalized by those who do not recognize themselves in these rigid and limiting models, are closely linked to many issues involving mental health, including the development of depression and eating disorders. It is difficult to measure the impacts on the self-esteem of a girl who has not seen herself represented in different spaces of power and prestige.

Is the growing and welcome representation of bodies of different races, shapes and ages in current campaigns, magazines and fashion shows a sign that the world is changing and the industry got the message? When fashion starts to adopt a more empathetic and inclusive discourse, what can we expect as a result?

The simple occupation of these spaces of privilege by historically invisible groups is not enough to produce structural changes. When a black woman is on a magazine cover, she is not joining the ruling power, as some claim. It’s a matter of intellectual honesty: is it already possible for a black woman in Brazil in 2021 to merge with the dominant power? Around here, racism always comes first.

Tokenism. Cultural appropriation. Sustainable, ecological, genderless and ageless fashion. Movement of free bodies. The list of concepts and debates that fashion is having to deal with to keep itself in tune with the new times does not stop here. The pressure is also financial: today, to sell more, it is necessary to embrace different bodies, shapes, genders, races, ages and beauties. In a society whose money still directs decisions and shapes realities, the great challenge is to manage to occupy and take certain discussions to spaces where, until recently, it would have been unthinkable to penetrate.

To stay alive, capitalism, from which neither fashion nor anyone escapes, keeps reinventing itself and dressing in other clothes. Its new turn consists in the mechanism of incorporating into its discourse the agendas of vulnerable groups, even appropriating critical discourses or those contrary to its own maintenance. This capture of good causes and flags has raised the debate on the extent to which it is possible to talk or agree with this gear, even if for legitimate reasons. When we set out to change the system by living within it, contradictions invariably arise. To opt for diplomacy or to kick the stick out of the tent? Perhaps there is no single, simple answer.

Fads are transitory. What was hype yesterday is tacky today. Saying hype and corny even now is cringe. There is a growing movement of creators focused on the development of a more authorial, conscious and democratic fashion, which encourages artisan work and sustainable economic development, with attention to the entire production chain. Racial, identity and ecological debates also gain strength, now embraced by a fashion that values ​​ancestry and expresses the pride of being diverse. May this fashion come to stay.