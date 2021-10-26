Fast food chain employee fired after decorating toilet with cold cuts and vandalizing store | World and Science



Employee vandalizes Subway store – Youtube Reproduction

Employee vandalizes Subway store

Reproduction Youtube

Published 10/25/2021 15:36

New York – An employee of Subway, one of the most famous fast-food restaurants in the world, was fired for putting ingredients in the toilet, stepping on bread and vandalizing the establishment where he worked, in Providence, in the United States. According to a video recorded by the man, he did all this to become famous.

Jumanne Clary, an employee of the network, released several videos in which he showed the scenes of the restaurant’s destruction. He posted on several social networks and even had his Instagram account deactivated.

Working at Subway for a month, he also confessed to having stolen some drinks and denied that he provided consumers with food placed in the toilet.

In one of the videos, Clary stated that she was doing all this for fame and that she hoped the video would be successful. With the repercussions of the case, he was fired by the company last week, according to Newsweek magazine.

The fast-food chain spoke out and said it does not tolerate the former employee’s attitudes.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety very seriously and do not tolerate any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas,” said a Subway spokesperson.