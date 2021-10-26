Fatal Frame Maiden of Black Water: see gameplay and remaster requirements | Horror games

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water is a remastering of the classic horror game released in 2014 for Wii U. The re-release by Koei Tecmo was held to celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, and now it’s coming to more platforms. Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will be released on October 28 on Nintendo Switch for R$234.54, PS4 and PS5 for R$214.90, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S for R$204.95 and on PC for BRL 75.49. See below for more details about the game, such as its story and gameplay, as well as the requirements for playing on the computer.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water brings the classic spooky game with several improvements on current consoles

The game’s story unfolds around Mount Hikami, a sacred place where priestesses performed rituals to help people’s confused spirits. After a ritual has failed, a supernatural force called Black Water spreads and begins to corrupt the place, which makes the ghosts more hostile. In the role of three different protagonists, the player will have to explore places such as underground caves, abandoned temples and forests, to unravel the mysteries of the region.

The game’s protagonists are: Yuri Kozukata, a young man with the ability “Shadow Reading”, which allows you to see ghosts and bring people from the shadow world, Ren Hojo, writer specializing in supernatural subjects, and Miu Hinasaki, daughter of protagonist Miku Hinasaki from the first Fatal Frame. The story is divided into different episodes, each with one of the characters.

During exploration, players will come across hostile spirits that will try to take them to the other side. To fight them you need to use the “Camera Obscura”, a camera with special powers that damage ghosts. According to the angle, focus and position of the ghost in the photo, it is possible to do more damage. The camera can be equipped with special lenses and films that make it stronger.

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water continues the series' tradition of using the Camera Obscura to combat hostile spirits

By taking a picture at the exact moment when a ghost attacks it is possible to deliver a “Fatal Frame” and deal critical damage. After defeating a spirit, you can use the Glance ability to display its final moments, which help to solve the mysteries of the story. There is even a system that considers whether the character has been exposed to too much water by drowned ghosts. The wetter the player, the lower their defense, but their attack will be increased.

The remaster features details like higher screen resolution, new cosmetic outfits and accessories to customize the protagonists, and more. Improved Photo Mode allows players to freely position characters and spirits to create their own captures. The list of ghosts was also updated and the controls adapted from the original Wii U, which used the Game Pad as a camera. Finally, it is possible to use either Joycon or Switch Pro Controller.