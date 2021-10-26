Fátima Bernardes explains about dating a younger man: “Massacre”

posted on 10/25/2021 15:00 / updated on 10/25/2021 15:03



(credit: Fátima Bernardes/Instagram/Reproduction)

Fátima Bernardes, 59, spoke about the prejudice she suffers from dating Túlio Gadêlha, 33 years old. The presenter talked about the 25-year difference between the two during an interview for the series this has a name, by Fantástico, which also featured the participation of actress Samara Felippo and writer Conceição Evaristo.

The presenter said that there have been situations in which the audience approaches her with phrases “that are often attempts at praise, but you realize that [a aparência] is seen first before anything else”.

“I think that women who have relationships with much younger men is almost a massacre. And I don’t see the same kind of behavior when you see an older man dating a much younger woman,” she said.

Fátima also spoke about machismo and society’s difficulty in accepting situations like this. According to her, strange situations also apply when ‘the woman breaks the patterns’. The journalist gave an example of when women decided to have a relationship with someone shorter than her.

“All the relationships where the woman breaks the patterns, we suffer for it. If you’re a woman older than your partner, even if you’re taller than your partner, people get involved in absolutely everything. Because it runs away from what they established as the standard,” he added.