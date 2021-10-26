Faustão appears in a photo with his family and becomes a topic on the web for a R$ 8,700 shoe – Zoeira

The host Faustian appeared in a rare click released by his wife, Luciana Cardoso, this Monday afternoon (25), on Instagram, and became a topic on social networks because of the value of the look chosen for the tour.

In the image, he appears alongside his current wife and children Rodrigo, 13, João Guilherme, 17, and Lara Silva, 20. The publication also features the daughter’s boyfriend, who is the result of her first marriage, Julinho Get married.

Along with the family, Fausto Silva came up with a Fendi brand shoe, with an estimated value in BRL 8.7 thousand in Brazil.

Subtitle: Famous people like Eliana and Leandro Hassum left comments for Faustão’s family Photograph: playback/Instagram

In response to Luciana’s post, friends and family admirers left compliments and affectionate comments to the former global.

“Family so loved. Saudade,” wrote humorist Leandro Hassum. Actress Carol Nakamura also left a similar message: ‘Beautiful family’.

Faustão in Band

Along with Faustão, Luciana Cardoso also continues to prepare for the debut of her husband’s new show on Band. THE debut is scheduled for early 2022.

“It’s coming! All done with great love by this 1000-grade team,” he wrote in a publication alongside the attraction’s team. Luciana participated in Domingão do Faustão for 10 years.

In all, according to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from Splash Uol, more of 300 professionals are involved with the host’s new show at the network.