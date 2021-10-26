Fazenda 13: Tati Quebra Barraco shocks pedestrians by revealing the “most unusual” place where he has already had sex; watch!

She does her improvisation! Kkkk This Monday (25), Tati Quebra Barraco showed that she is really a well-resolved woman, without speaking out. During lunch at “A Fazenda 13“, the funkeira revealed that she had already had sex inside her building’s dump.

The hot chat was encouraged by Rico Melquiades, who asked his fellow inmates to share their sexual adventures. “Come on, Mileide! The most unusual place! Everyone can talk, that’s normal!”, began the comedian. Amid laughter and comments from the other participants, Tati snapped: “Building Dumpster!”. “To where?”, questioned the boy, a little incredulous.

With the various comments at the same time, Melquiades asked everyone to listen to the singer. “Where did you go?”, he asked for the second time. “In the building’s trash”, confirmed Tati. “Inside?!”asked Sthe Matos, surprised. “Wow, if I went outside I would be embarrassed“, delivered the carioca with sincerity. Check the moment:

But it wasn’t just Tati Quebra Barraco who activated the “sincere mode”, no. According to UOL’s Splash, Erasmo Viana reported having sex on the plane, which was seen as “common” by other pedestrians. Solange Gomes recalled her experience on the Rio-Niterói bridge, in Rio de Janeiro. “With famous character, Google it. Everyone already knows”, delivered. According to her autobiography, “Sem Arrependimentos”, in which the story is also told, the partner was coach and former soccer player Renato Gaúcho, with whom she became involved in the 1990s.

Mileide Mihaile did not escape Rico’s initial curiosity and told what she has already experienced. “It might be very simple for you. Inside the moving car”, revealed. Valentina, who at first was afraid to tell, took advantage of her colleague’s cue. “Me either”, he stated. Rico Melquiades said that he has already had sex on a motorcycle and would even have reproduced the moves for the rest of the cast. The vuco vuco has no time or place with these guys, huh?! Hahahaha