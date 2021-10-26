Felipe Conceição sues Cruzeiro in court and charges R$ 1.3 million

Felipe Conceição filed a lawsuit against Cruzeiro in the Labor Court in which he charges R$ 1,298,826.60 from the club. The coach was fired after the elimination for Juazeirense, in the Copa do Brasil.

The coach’s charges are for termination fines, salary delays and image rights. He also complains about the lack of payment of the FGTS (Guarantee Fund on Length of Service), proportional vacation and proportional 13th salary.

Conceição was ahead of the team between February and June this year. According to the action, the technician had a salary of R$ 120 thousand per month, of which R$ 72 thousand were paid through CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws) and R$ 48 thousand through image rights.

The coach also reinforced that his departure from Toca da Raposa II did not happen in common agreement, as he tried to publicize the club. The board delivered a document that spoke about the fact in order to escape the restriction determined by the CBF that does not allow the dismissal of more than two technicians per season. Conceição claims that he was fired from Cruzeiro.

