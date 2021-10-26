Felipe Melo scores a historic goal for Palmeiras and dedicates it to Felipão after the coach’s “prophecy” | palm trees

And in this way the player recorded a historic feat, since it was Verdão’s 400th goal at the stadium.

The captain from Palmeira also broke a fast of more than a year without scoring goals. The last was at the end of July 2020, against Santo André, by Paulistão.

After so long without swinging the net, Felipe Melo made a long dedication after the match, including to coach Luiz Felipe Scolari who, according to him, “prophesied” the goal.

– Happy to once again go down in history with this goal number 400, and I want to dedicate it to my wife, Roberta, my son, Davi, to our beloved and historic coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, who spoke to me before the game: ” Run and score the goal”. My father, my mother, pastor Mário… So much time without scoring a goal that I can’t stop dedicating to them. This crowd that came here too – he said.

Felipe Melo also praised the performance of Palmeiras in the match, mainly for having suffocated Sport in search of a comeback.

– Regardless of the goal, the important thing is the victory. We are often dedicated, but the victory does not come. Today we left behind, but we showed our superiority, the value of the team, the humility of chasing the result, we chase and do not give up – he analyzed.

At 35 min of the 2nd half – Felipe Melo do Palmeiras headed goal against Sport

– We stay focused. I speak three important words. We have to dream, prophesy and realize. Great things are to come, we are still fighting, dreaming a lot and playing our role on the field, which is to honor the mantle and enter to win – he completed.

With 49 points, Palmeiras took the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Championship and returns to the field next Sunday to face Grêmio, at 4 pm (GMT), in Porto Alegre, for the 29th round.

