FII Central: real estate funds take off from the rest of the market and close another session in decline

SAO PAULO – Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the Brazilian stock exchange, opened the day following the positive performance of other markets and rose almost 0.30% in the morning. However, the index lost strength throughout the day and started to operate in the negative field, closing down 0.16%, to 2708 points. In the month, the Ifix drops 0.28% and, in the year, it accumulates losses of 5.64%.

Real estate fund investors began the week by monitoring the discussions about the country’s fiscal conduct, which marked the business at B3 in recent trading sessions. The market remains attentive to agreements around changes in the federal government’s spending ceiling to accommodate the resources of Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that will replace Bolsa Família. Last week, the Ifix, the index of the most traded real estate funds on the stock exchange, accumulated losses of 1.14%, the biggest weekly drop since mid-August.

“We’ve seen in recent weeks the macro and political environments affecting the equity market as a whole, and significantly,” says Gabriel Teixeira, real estate fund analyst at Ativa Investimentos. “The movement ends up having even more impact on the real estate fund market. And ifix reacts negatively to that”, he says.

This Monday (25th):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (JSRE11) JS Real Estate Multimanagement Hybrid 1.85 (HSLG11) HSI Logistics Logistics 1.75 (SARE11) Santander rental income Hybrid 1.7 (RBRL11) RBR Log Logistics 1.63 (BCIA11) Bradesco Real Estate Portfolio Titles and Val. Mob. 1.38

Biggest casualties this Monday (25):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) (XPCM11) XP Corporate Macae Corporate Slabs -4.2 (TGAR11) Real Active TG Others -2.53 (RBFF11) Rio Bravo Ifix Titles and Val. Mob. -2.15 (HFOF11) Hedge Top FoF Titles and Val. Mob. -1.82 (HGCR11) CSHG Real Estate Receivables Titles and Val. Mob. -1.5

Source: B3

Given the volatility of recent weeks, Teixeira says that the real estate fund investor will need to be increasingly selective when choosing assets. “You will need to take a good look at the management team, type of fund and segment. I also suggest observing the assets that are in the fund’s portfolio and all the fundamentals such as location, type of contracts, tenants and debtors, in the case of receivables funds”, he advises. “This analysis has to be done in a more rigorous way by the investor in times like the current one, of greater volatility and of rising interest rates”.

Rio Bravo increases participation in Faria Lima e Paulista and other news

Check out the latest information disclosed by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Rio Bravo (RCRB11) increases participation in JK Financial Center, in São Paulo

Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa signed a commitment to purchase another five floors of the JK Financial Center Building, on Avenida Presidente Juscelino Kubitschek, in São Paulo (SP). The fund already owned six other floors and, with the new acquisition, increased its stake in the property from 39% to 73%.

The total value of the operation, which involves an area of ​​almost five thousand square meters, is R$ 124 million. The conclusion of the deal still depends on the non-exercise of preemptive rights by the tenants of the property.

In the assessment of Rio Bravo’s management, the purchase is an opportunity to expand participation in an asset that is relevant to the fund’s strategy and located in a region known as the “financial heart” of São Paulo, with historically low vacancy levels.

JK Financial Center, which now has Rio Bravo as the majority investor, is 100% leased to companies such as Wald, Finep, Lifetime and Arteris. The fund promises to inform, after the conclusion of the deal, the impact of the purchase in the distribution of income for the shareholders.

Rio Bravo Renda Educacional (RBED11) also goes shopping

Rio Bravo Renda Educacional concluded the purchase of a property on Rua da Consolação, in São Paulo (SP), leased to Ânima Educação until 2029. The fund paid R$ 4.8 million for the space of about 600 square meters and is already on the way. to be entitled to receive full rent. The amount should impact the distribution of income by R$0.017 per share.

The asset, located in the Avenida Paulista region, in the central region of São Paulo, is in the final stages of construction, and there is no cost for the Rio Bravo.

The proceeds from the acquisition were already available in the fund’s cash and come from the 3rd issue of shares, which ended in April this year. With the deal, managers put into practice the strategy of expanding their presence in metropolitan regions, gaining more exposure in the Southeast region and guaranteeing contracts with lessees with good credit risk.

HSI (HSLG11) sells property to Santander Renda de Alugueis (SARE11)

HSI Logística sold a 38 thousand square meter property in Santo André (SP) to another real estate fund, Santander Renda de Aluguéis, for R$ 77 million. The amount will be divided into four installments adjusted by the IPCA (Broad National Consumer Price Index).

In 2020, the logistics warehouse had been valued at BRL 50 million and the space lease went from BRL 7.59 to the current BRL 12.44. Given the values, HSI estimates a profit of R$28 million over the next four semesters, the equivalent of R$2.25 per share.

today’s dividends

Check out the real estate funds that distribute income this Monday (25):

ticker Background Income (BRL) DY Monthly (%) (ALZR11) Alliance Trust Income 0.61 0.54 (BTLG11) BTG Pactual Logistics 0.72 0.67 (XPIN11) Industrial XP 0.63 0.67 (XPML11) XP Malls 0.57 0.55

Source: InfoMoney

Real estate turnover: CBIC revises projections for construction in the year

The Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (CBIC) raised the sector’s growth forecast for 2021 – from 4.5% to 5%. The new number was released this morning, during an interview with representatives of the entity, who reinforced optimism regarding the activity, new ventures and purchases of inputs.

CBIC also showed a positive result in relation to hiring in the segment, which totaled a positive balance of almost 238 thousand registered jobs in 2021. On the other hand, the entity expressed concern about rising prices, especially construction inflation .

Performance of the most recommended funds in October

Of the most recommended real estate funds by ten brokers for October, compiled by InfoMoney (check here), CSHG Renda Urbana is the one that accumulates the highest increase in the month, of 1.67% until last Friday (22). The survey of InfoMoney is performed monthly. In October, 50 funds were mentioned.

CSHG was the third fund with the highest number of recommendations this month, adding up to five. Considered a hybrid real estate fund, its equity is mainly allocated to physical properties, but there are also shares in other real estate funds and CRIs (Certificates of Real Estate Receivables) in the portfolio.

Bresco Logística, cited by eight houses, rose 0.84% ​​in the month. At the other end, there is TRX Real Estate, second most recommended, with a negative performance of 0.42% in October.

ticker Background Sector Recommendations October (%) (HGRU11) CSHG Urban Income Retail 5 1.67 (CPTS11) Flagship Securities Receivables 3 1.22 (BRCO11) Bresco Logistics Logistics Warehouses 8 0.84 (KNCR11) Kinea Real Estate Income Receivables 4 0.29 (TRXF11) TRX Real Estate Retail 6 -0.42

NOTE: Profitability takes into account the reinvestment of dividends

Source: Economatica and brokerages (Ativa Investimentos, BB Investimentos, BTG Pactual, Genial, Guide, Itaú BBA, Mirae Asset, Órama, Santander Corretora and Rico)

