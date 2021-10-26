Find out about spotted fever, a disease that would have caused the death of two police officers during training

RIO — Spotted fever, a disease that would have killed two police officers during training in Rio, is caused by bacteria and transmitted by ticks. According to infectologist Marcos Junqueira Lago, from Hospital Pedro Ernesto, the contagion is common in rural areas and, above all, during the winter months, where ticks proliferate more frequently.

According to the specialist, contagion is more common by the star tick, which has horses as its preferred hosts, but it can also parasitize cattle, other domestic animals and wild animals. The infectologist explains that when diagnosed early, the disease does not produce great risks.

— Rocky Mountain spotted fever can be treated with antibiotics. It is a disease that if you suspect it early and seek treatment, the risk of death is greatly reduced. The biggest problem is the delay in diagnosis. This can cause it to evolve into a framework of internal bleeding – he says.

According to the specialist, the initial symptoms are not very specific, the most common being high fever. In this case, if the person has recently been in a rural area, the alert needs to be turned on.

— Symptoms are not specific. The most common is high fever, above 38.5 degrees. In this case, it is necessary to assess whether the patient had contact with rural areas. He needs to have had contact with the tick to catch spotted fever – he explains.

The incubation period for the disease is from 24h to 72h, and may extend to up to two weeks.

On Sunday, Corporal Mario César Coutinho de Amaral died, with suspicion of the disease. Mario had been with the corporation for nine years and in the Police Battalion of Shock (BPChq) for four years, where he was an instructor.

Last Friday, Sgt. Carlos Eduardo da Silva also died with suspicion. The officer was acting as an instructor for this year’s course and fell ill during the “forest stage” of instruction. Complementary tests to check the circumstances of the death, however, are still being carried out by the Hospital da Fiocruz, where the agent was hospitalized when he died.

The training where military police officers would have been contaminated with spotted fever was held in Campo Grande, in the West Zone of Rio. The location of the course was confirmed by the press office of the State Secretariat of Military Police. State Secretary of Health Alexandre Chieppe said, on Monday, that the folder is investigating the deaths of agents and that the region has no history of the disease.

The State Department of Health confirmed that there is another suspected case of spotted fever under investigation in the municipality of São da Barra, in Norte Fluminense. Sample collected by the municipality will be sent to Fiocruz, for analysis and the forecast is that the result will come out within seven days. Also according to the secretariat, so far, there have been 12 cases of spotted fever with three deaths in the state of Rio. Last year there were 12 cases with two deaths.

The municipal Health Department reported that the last case of spotted fever recorded in the capital was in 2018, in the neighborhood of Madureira, with a likely site of infection in another state, according to the epidemiological investigation. Regarding the case of PMs, the agency informed that further information about the risk scenario will be defined based on the ongoing investigation into the likely place of infection by the Epidemiological Surveillance and Environmental Surveillance teams. “The results of the investigations and the measures taken will be informed in due course.”, he informed through a note.

How to protect yourself:

According to the Ministry of Health, the main preventive activities in spotted fever are those aimed at educational activities, informing the population about clinical characteristics, health units and services for care, risk areas, vector cycle (tick) and technical guidance, seeking – avoid contact with potential vectors, such as: