Fiocruz’s national IFA will undergo 14 tests in the United States

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) sent to the United States two pre-validation batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredient produced at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos). The batches of raw material for the production of AstraZeneca vaccine against covid-19 have passed internal quality control tests and will now undergo a further 14 tests to ensure they have the same quality parameters as the imported API.

Fiocruz released this information last Friday (22) and explained that the production process of the IFA undergoes a rigorous control, which includes a total of 81 tests. Among the 14 to be held in the United States, the longest lasts 56 days.

Bio-Manguinhos started producing the national API on July 21, after having received in early June cell and virus banks provided for in the technology transfer agreement signed with the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company. In addition to the pre-validation batches that are ready, the institute has already started the production of four other batches, including three for qualification. “By the end of 2021, Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz expects to have, among batches of API produced and in process, the equivalent of more than 30 million doses”, informs Fiocruz.

In addition to the quality tests, Bio-Manguinhos will start next month the process of changing the registration of the AstraZeneca vaccine at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). Currently, the vaccine registry predicts that the IFA of the doses is produced in the Chinese laboratory WuXi Biologics, and, with the change, Anvisa will include Bio-Manguinhos as a manufacturing site. The change is necessary for Fiocruz to continue providing the vaccine to the National Immunization Program (PNI).

Since March, the foundation has delivered 113.8 million doses of the vaccine, produced with imported API. More than 16.7 million doses are ready and are at different stages of the quality control process. Of these, about 15 million may be released starting next week.