Firefighters Oppose Mandatory Vaccination in New York

New York, 25 Oct 2021 (AFP) – Thousands of New York City employees, mostly firefighters, marched this Monday (25) across the Brooklyn Bridge in opposition to mandatory covid-19 vaccinations announced last week passed by the city hall.

“Do we happen to ask if you are vaccinated when you call 911?” “Needed yesterday, unemployed today” were some of the phrases on the posters held by the crowd, made up of mostly men.

The protesters reject those who represent to them “the end of freedoms”: the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio.

All city officials were invited to march from the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall, the city’s headquarters, but firefighters – two-fifths of whom did not get vaccinated – were the most numerous.

Firefighting troops were easily recognizable by their barracks shirts, some of which included the names of colleagues killed in the September 11, 2001 attacks.

According to the New York Fire Department (FDNY), 60% of its employees were vaccinated (17,000), a rate far below the average for the city’s adult population (84%).

Among the protesters, who do not trust journalists, and amid many American flags and references to former President Donald Trump, John, a 35-year-old firefighter, explained that he is not opposed to the vaccine, but to its mandatory nature. “I would never want anyone to be forced to reveal information about their health to me,” said the firefighter, who declined to give his last name.

Adriane Williams, 43, an FDNY employee, said she will not be vaccinated, even if it costs her job. “It’s a choice between my profession and my life, and I need to choose my life,” he guaranteed, despite the vaccines being considered safe by most specialists. “But I shouldn’t be forced to choose,” she continued, acknowledging that she fears losing her job and being “with nothing” after having been “an employee for 19 years.”

After teachers and health professionals, whose vaccination rate now hovers around 95%, New York has extended mandatory vaccination to 160,000 city employees, of whom 46,000 had not yet received their first injection last week. Last Wednesday (20), as soon as De Blasio announced the measure, the city’s police union declared that it would appeal in court.

To motivate the more undecided, the city has promised a salary bonus of 500 dollars for those who receive the first dose before 29 October. After that date, those who have not yet been vaccinated will have their salaries suspended at first.