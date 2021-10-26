first batch of units arrives in Brazil

Ford announced that the first units of the Maverick pickup recently arrived in Brazil, through the Port of Vitória, in Espírito Santo. An alternative to the SUV market, the model – which is produced in Mexico, at the Hermosillo factory – will have exclusive features for the Brazilian market.

The newly arrived vehicles are in the Lariat FX4 version (pictured) and will be used for launch actions – which is scheduled for 2022.

According to the automaker, its specifications will be released closer to launch.

According to Ford, Maverick in the United States totaled more than 100,000 reservation orders during pre-sales and began having the first units delivered to customers at the end of September.

The assembler’s objective with the vehicle is to allocate it as an “alternative for car and SUV consumers, combining high standards of drivability, comfort and connectivity with unique versatility characteristics, without neglecting durability, load capacity and robustness” .

