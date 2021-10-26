Five young people to watch out for at the PGL Major Stockholm 2021 Challenger Stage | DRAFT5

By far the most anticipated championship in recent years, the long-awaited PGL Major Stockholm 2021 will start in the early hours of this Tuesday (26th), starting with the Challengers Stage, which will end next Friday (29).
In all, 80 players of different nationalities will come into action in the first phase of the event and, with this in mind, the DRAFT5 listed five young people for you, dear reader, to keep an eye on this first step to be chosen by the teams in search of eternal glory.
Alvaro “Sunpays” Garcia
Despite the little experience at a high level, the young Spaniard with a measly 22 years old has shown a lot of individual quality and maturity within the server. Owner of 1.18 rating in the last three months, the athlete is the main star of the surprising Movistar Riders.
The sniper, by the way, did not feel the pressure of the LAN environment, signing a 1.14 rating in the European division of IEM Fall 2021 and maintaining that level even against the top 5 teams in the world rankings, a number that reiterates its value for the team in big games.
Perhaps SunPayus may not elevate his team towards flights as lofty as those of the past in the first phase of the most prestigious championship on the world stage. Counter-Strike? Time will tell.
Edward “goddamn” Wolkmer
Although his ID gives him only 17 years old, dumau already shows a Counter-Strike “of legal age”, as Jean would say “mch” Michel D’Oliveira. The prodigy of GODENT he is undoubtedly one of the most notable young talents that Brazil has at this point in the championship.
It is true that its 1.16 rating, however, deserves a caveat: the opposition faced by the gaucho on US soil is not the strongest, given the lag of the CS:GO through those lands, but as the popular saying goes, “ugly is not scoring a goal.”
Seeking now the ordeal on a shelf different from which he is used to, dumau will have the challenge of being one of the references for the GODENT on the big stage that is the Major.
Nico “nicoodoz” Tamjidi
With your Copenhagen Flames consolidating each day more in the second echelon of the truncated Counter-Strike European, the Danish sniper has drawn the attention of the public more attentive to the smaller championships of the Old Continent.
nicoodoz, by the way, was highlighted in the campaign that earned the Danish team the classification of the Major, despite not having appeared as much as the veteran Fredrik “roeJJørgensen. In the last three months, 1.12 rating accumulated for him.
It is interesting to note that, at age 21, nicoodoz transmits security to the Copenhagen flames and it is undoubtedly one of the pillars of the team’s success, although it doesn’t have the same star or aggressiveness as other AWPers of its level.
Lotan “spinx” Giladi
Israel is not exactly an extremely prominent country in the Counter-Strike worldwide. No wonder Spinx will be the first player from the country located on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea to compete in the main championship of the sport, which this season will feature a record $2 million prize pool.
It is quite true that 2020 was not the best year for the rifler and its contact, but such mishaps served for the experienced Marco “snappi” Pfeiffer saw Spinx as the ideal fifth element to assemble the revamped puzzle ence.
The union has been giving results, such as the runner-up in the European division of IEM Fall 2021, tournament in which Spinx was highlighted with a 1.18 rating, level maintained against the giants vitality, NIP, G2 and astralis. it’s good to GODENT take care of the debut opponent.
Romeo “zevy” Rocco
The gala exhibitions signed by zevy in Tupinikim lands certainly excite the Brazilian fans and show the potential of a young AWPer who still has a lot to grow inside and outside the country with the Sharks, who goes to Major with the aim of proving his worth internationally.
With a loose and irreverent play style, the former sniperDETONATES it was, in 2020, the 20th best player in activity in Brazil and it is certainly aiming for an even higher place in this year’s list. Its 1.19 rating doesn’t lie and shows the star’s importance to sharks.
Despite this, feet on the ground: inexperience at such a level of play may be decisive for zevy’s performances and, consequently, for Sharks in Stockholm.