Fixed income! Nubank launches CDB investment offer through the application

After allowing the purchase and sale of shares on the stock exchange through the application, Nubank communicated another investment offer to its client. Now, the user will be able to invest their money in fixed income through fintech. Initially, there will be the possibility of investing in post-fixed CDBs (Bank Deposit Certificate) of financial institutions linked to the CDI. The offer is curated by fintech’s Asset Management team, with a pre-selection of up to five products which can be replaced daily in the app.





Oct 04



22 Sep

According to the company, the intention is to select the best daily options that are available to customers on the market. Thus, it will be possible to deliver the best yields and will facilitate decision-making by the client. “We want to democratize access to investments and the guided experience and simplified language in the Nubank application is designed to help especially the public that is taking its first steps on this journey. With the offer of post-fixed CDBs and curation by our Asset Management team, we will offer the best profitability according to the liquidity of the CDB.” Fernando Miranda Nubank Investment Leader

The offer of CDBs is distributed through Nu Invest – the new name of the Easynvest platform, whose purchase by Nubank was approved in May this year. They may have liquidity of 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months and 36 months, with realization from the available balance in the digital bank account. Rates include regressive income tax – from 22.5% to 15% – and IOF for withdrawals up to the 30th day. In addition to the CDB, Nubank already offers three multimarket funds, the Save Money option (100% of the CDI) and the Planned Redemption function (up to 112% of the CDI, depending on the term).

Availability

According to Nubank, the offering of applications on CDBs will be gradually made available to all customers over the next few weeks. The app can be downloaded or updated from the official Android and iOS stores, with download links on the card below the text. Did you like the new investment possibility within the Nubank app? Share your opinion with us!