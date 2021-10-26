Flamengo or Palmeiras? Neto nails Libertadores champion: ‘I’ve changed my opinion’

On the show ‘Os Donos da Bola’ this Monday, the presenter grandson he didn’t stay on the fence and nailed who will be the champion of the Copa Libertadores. For the former Corinthians player and idol, the palm trees will get over the Flamengo and conquer the tri of America.

– I’ll talk now: Palmeiras wins Libertadores. You can put it there and it can reverberate in everything there. Palmeiras is the three-time champion of the Libertadores – nailed Craque Neto.

The presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’ supports the opinion for the moment of Flamengo. Amidst three rounds without winning at the Brasileirão – and the defeat for Fluminense – Neto sees the Rio de Janeiro club under pressure and, mainly, Renato Gaúcho, the team’s coach.

– Flamengo won’t beat Palmeiras. Listen to what I’m saying. From what I can see of Flamengo, people wanting to overthrow Renato, the press… Give Palmeiras. I changed my opinion. Before, I thought that Flamengo was possible – completed

The Disney Group, owner of ESPN and Fox Sports, selected João Guilherme to narrate the final of Libertadores 2021, which will be played between Flamengo and Palmeiras. The Brazilian clash takes place on November 27, at 5 pm, in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay. The information was published by ‘Uol’.