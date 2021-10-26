Flamengo, Palmeiras and CBF meet with Conmebol about the Libertadores final, which will have 75% of the public released

Conmebol met this Monday with leaders from Flamengo, Palmeiras and CBF to discuss issues related to the Libertadores final. The decision is scheduled for November 27, at the National Stadium, in Montevideo (Uruguay). The big news is that the National Sports Department and the Ministry of Health of the neighboring country authorized sporting events entirely outdoors with 75% of the public capacity – which applies to the decision of the competition.

Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the Bap, Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, celebrated the release. “Good news: regarding the Libertadores final on November 27, the Uruguayan authorities decided to expand the presence of the public allowed in the stadium to 75%,” wrote the manager on his Twitter profile. The previously released capacity was 50%, and there was an expectation that the authorization could actually extend to 75%.

In addition to Bap, the meeting was attended by Rodolfo Landim and Maurício Galiotte, presidents of Flamengo and Palmeiras, respectively, as well as the president of CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, and the representative of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez. Fernando Sarney, vice president of CBF, and Reinaldo Carneiro, president of the São Paulo Federation, also attended. According to Conmebol, the objective of the meeting was “to analyze issues related to the operational, logistical and security scope” for the final, as well as administrative aspects.

Last Tuesday, the confederation released the ticket scheme for the match. Twenty thousand tickets will be offered for sale, in three ways. Each club will directly market its ticket load to its fans. There will be a neutral zone, whose tickets will be sold by Conmebol. A part of the tickets will also be made available to tour operators that are partners with the entity.

Security meetings in Rio and São Paulo

The Federal Highway Police, the Civil Police and the Military Police of Rio met with fans of organized Flamengo fans on Friday, at the club’s headquarters, in Gávea, for safety guidance on the trip to Uruguay for the Libertadores final .





The main recommendation passed on to fans is that those who do not have tickets cannot even board the caravan buses that will leave Rio de Janeiro for Montevideo. The inspection will be carried out by the PM upon boarding. The rule also applies to Palmeiras fans who will travel to the capital Uruguay from São Paulo. Convoys will be monitored by PRF

The civil and military police, in turn, indicated that fans with a “dirty record”, that is, with impediments from entering stadiums in Brazil, are already on a list sent to the Uruguayan authorities by the Fluminense and Paulista federations so that they are not allowed to enter the country.

The same type of meeting took place in São Paulo with Palmeiras fans. State police are in contact to organize a timetable for the departure of caravans from each state. However, they are still awaiting answers about the number of buses that will make up the fan delegations.