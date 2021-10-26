Flamengo vs Athletico: Gabigol and Bruno Henrique train normally and are available to Renato | Flamengo

Good news for Flamengo fans, who are increasingly worried about injuries: Bruno Henrique and Gabigol have recovered and have confirmed their presence in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, against Athletico-PR . The two trained normally with the rest of the cast this Monday and are available to Renato.

1 of 2 Flamengo vs. ABC Copa do Brasil Bruno Henrique Gabigol — Photo: Alexandre Durão Flamengo vs. ABC Copa do Brasil Bruno Henrique Gabigol — Photo: Alexandre Durão

Bruno Henrique has not played since the draw with Bragantino, on October 7, when he suffered a muscle strain in his thigh. Gabriel, on the other hand, had a sprained ankle in the 2-2 with Athletico-PR for the first leg of the semifinal. The last time the pair took the field together was precisely against Hurricane itself, by Brasileirão, on October 3, with a 3-0 victory.

The two strikers underwent intensive treatment at the weekend and went back to training normally with the rest of the group this Monday, at Ninho do Urubu. Flamengo himself released images of the two working with the ball while still warming up and both will start the match that will define the finalist in the Copa do Brasil.

David Luiz was another one who was on the field for ball activities, but still specific to physical conditioning. As he is not registered for the Copa do Brasil, the defender has chances to return against Atlético-MG, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão. The technical committee assesses the risks and will define the situation only as of Thursday.

Another one who is not available for the duel with Athletico-PR is Arrascaeta. In the final stage of recovery from a muscle injury in his thigh, the Uruguayan remains in charge of physiotherapists.

2 of 2 David Luiz active at the Nest this Monday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF David Luiz in activity at the Nest this Monday — Photo: Alexandre Vidal / CRF