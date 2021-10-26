Flamengo vs Atlético: Anderson Daronco whistles ‘decision’ at Maracanã, for Brasileirão – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Premiere



The referee Anderson Daronco, from the federation of Rio Grande Do Sul, will be the owner of the whistle in the match between Flamengo and Atlético, at 19:00 on Saturday (30), at Maracanã, a game valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship and appointed as the ” early end” of the competition. The information is from the reporter Wellington Campos, from Itatiaia.

Leaders of Galo and Rubro-Negro have pressured the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to select the refereeing team for their matches for the Brasileirão, increasing the expectation of the referee’s choice next Saturday.

The duel in Rio de Janeiro is seen as a decision because, with the victory over Cuiabá, this Sunday (24), Atlético reached 59 points, opening 13 points of advantage over Flamengo, which, even in third place, is had as the main competitor of Galo, since they have two games in hand and the direct confrontation right within their domains.

Before the game at Maracanã, Atlético take a break at the Brasileirão and think about the Copa do Brasil. On Wednesday (27), at 9:30 pm, the team from Alvinegro will face Fortaleza, at Castelão, for the return duel in the semifinals. As they thrashed 4-0 at Mineirão, Galo could lose by up to three goals to reach the final. The match referee was also decided: Vinícius Araújo, from São Paulo, whistles the match.

