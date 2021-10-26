Flamengo vs. Palmeiras: Libertadores final will have a stadium occupied by up to 75% – 10/25/2021

Leaders from Flamengo and Palmeiras met today (25) with Conmebol, in Paraguay, to discuss the organization of the Libertadores final, on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. At the meeting, the organization informed that local authorities allowed the Centenário stadium to be occupied up to 75% of its capacity. Initially, 50% release was planned.

The information was confirmed on social networks by Flamengo’s vice president for external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, known as Bap. The rubro-negro was also represented by president Rodolfo Landim. On the Palmeiras side, who is in Paraguay is President Mauricio Galiotte.

CBF top hats, such as president Ednaldo Rodrigues and vice presidents Fernando Sarney and Gustavo Feijó, are also at the meeting. According to Conmebol, “operational, logistical and security issues for the final were discussed”.

The release of up to 75% of the public was formalized in a document received by Conmebol, which was signed by the National Sports Department of Uruguay.

As required by the authorities, people over 12 years old who enter the stadium must carry a vaccination certificate, containing the two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 — at least 14 days after the application of the second dose.

Last week, Conmebol released the ticket prices for the duel between Palmeiras and Flamengo. Divided into four categories, the cheapest tickets will cost US$200, more than R$1,110 at the current price.

Each fans will be allocated in specific sectors of the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, and tickets for the stands (behind the goals) will cost US$ 200 dollars. As for special cabins and tribunes (on the side of the field), the value rises and is between US$ 300 and US$ 650, which represents more than R$ 3,600 at the current price.