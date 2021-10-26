Flu season could be particularly severe for the elderly, warns European Center for Disease Control | Health

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned this Tuesday that the coming flu season could be particularly severe for the elderly, following the early detection of some cases, and called for vaccination.

In a statement, the ECDC explains that although the number of identified cases remains, for the time being, low in most countries of the European Union, the circulation of the flu virus is already above the seasonal limit in Croatia, “which is extremely early ”.

In addition to the early identification of cases, the main variant detected among cases registered in the last month is influenza A, which, according to the ECDC, disproportionately affects the elderly and is associated with lower vaccine efficacy.

Unable to predict exactly what the next flu season will be like, ECDC specialist Pasi Penttinen stresses the need to take the necessary precautions in order to protect the most vulnerable.

“A sharp increase in flu infections during the covid-19 pandemic could have serious consequences for the elderly and those with weak immune systems and could pose an additional burden to health systems already affected by the pandemic,” he warned, quoted in communicated.

According to ECDC, last year there was a significant drop, over 99%, in the number of cases of influenza virus infection in the European Union, potentially as a result of the rules and precautions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Following our experience with the covid-19 pandemic, we now have more evidence that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing and hygiene measures can effectively limit the spread of the virus,” says the same expert.

ECDC calls for the maintenance of much of this care, highlighting the importance of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and against influenza which, according to Pasi Penttinen, “also offer good protection against serious illness.”

“Those who work in homes or in a healthcare environment should ensure that they are vaccinated before the winter months,” he reiterates.

In Portugal, the flu vaccination process started at the end of September for residents, users and professionals of social response establishments, patients and professionals of the integrated continuous care network, professionals from the National Health Service (SNS) and pregnant women .

However, it was extended to people over 65 who are also, since 11 October, being called to receive the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19, as are users of homes and long-term care units.