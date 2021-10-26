Fontenelle donates her Playboy fee to bring water to the northeastern hinterland

Gabriel Elias – Special for Uai

Antonia Fontenelle gave an interview to the show Cara a tapa , on youtube, and did not hesitate to talk about her past. The presenter opened the game in the chat, thus telling details about posing as she came into the world for Playboy.

The blonde revealed that she appeared in the men’s magazine for money and that she didn’t think twice about investing her fee in the Northeast, where she took water to the city she was born.

“When I put the perere** out of Playboy, the first step was to put in two artesian wells. Each one cost 30 thousand reais. Crystal clear water. Where my parents live and around, no one is thirsty anymore, there are no more cows falling from thirst There. Something any city hall can do, but they prefer to exchange votes for a water truck,” Fontenelle said.

The artist pointed out that she accepted the invitation because of money and that she asked not to use Photoshop in her photos: “There’s nothing you ask about my past that I don’t want to talk about. It was wonderful to do Playboy. […] Duram called me and invited me. He said he was going to negotiate the fee. I said: Let’s last, because the soap opera is ending and I’m hard, I have nowhere to drop dead. But there are two people I need to ask for permission: I came home, I spoke with my son, he was 18 years old, I explained that I was broke and he just asked me to send him to study in Canada. So I called Vicente (ex-father-in-law, father of Marcos Paulo) and he said ‘you must, go, don’t let this opportunity pass you by’. I called Duram and agreed. I only did it for this, because of money,” completed the blonde.

Luciana Gimenez decided to go ahead and end the legal fight against Antônia Fontenelle. According to journalist Fábia Oliveira, the presenter deposited the amount of one thousand, three hundred and twelve reais, referring to the costs and legal fees of the process.

In April of this year, judge Valentino Aparecido de Andrade dismissed the claim for indemnity for moral damages and ordered Luciana to pay ten percent of the fees. In view of this, the artist could have appealed, but preferred to pay the amount requested and cease the war.

“I condemn the plaintiff to reimburse the defendant for what she spent with the court fee and procedural expenses, with monetary restatement since the respective disbursement. duly corrected,” the sentence read.