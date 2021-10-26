For the first time, astronomers find evidence of a planet outside the Milky Way

WASHINGTON — Astronomers announced Monday that they have found evidence of a planet transiting a star outside the Milky Way for the first time. The exoplanet is located at Messier 51 (M51), also known as the Rodamoinho Galaxy, 28 million light years from Earth.

According to NASA, approximately 5,000 exoplanets have been identified so far, but all are located in the Milky Way. The new discovery was made possible with the use of the Chandra X-ray telescope, managed by the American agency’s Jet-Propulsion Laboratory.

“We are trying to open a new way to find other worlds. We look for planet candidates from X-ray wavelengths, a strategy that makes it possible to discover them in other galaxies – explained in a statement Rosanne Di Stefano, from the Center for Astrophysics at Harvard University, who led the research published in Nature Astronomy scientific journal.

Evidence of a planet outside the Milky Way was found at Messier 51 (M51), also known as the Rodamoinho Galaxy Photo: Reproduction/Nasa

Excitement and daring

The research is based on transits, events in which the passage of a planet in front of a star blocks some of its light and produces a specific tilt. More data is needed to confirm the evidence for an extragalactic exoplanet, but scientists estimate that the same phenomenon in the binary system called M51-ULS-1 will only occur again in 70 years.

“Unfortunately, to confirm that we’re seeing a planet, we’d probably have to wait decades for another transit. Because of the uncertainties about how long it would take for it to orbit, we don’t know exactly when we could make this observation,” said study co-author Nia Imara of the University of California.

Despite this, the researchers are confident that the darkening was not caused by a cloud of gas or dust passing in front of the X-ray source, as the characteristics of the event observed in M51 are not consistent with the passing of such a cloud.

“We know we’re making an exciting and bold statement, so we hope other astronomers will examine it very carefully. We think we have a strong argument, and that’s how science works,” said co-author Julia Berndtsson of Princeton University.