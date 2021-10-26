For the first time, the best-selling car in Europe was an electric

For the first time in history, Europe’s best-selling car was an electric. More than that, it was also the first car produced outside the European continent to reach the position. The feat was achieved by Tesla with the Model 3, which was ahead, last September, of traditionally leading models, such as Renault Clio and Volkswagen Golf.

According to figures from consulting firm Jato Dynamics, the Model 3 saw its sales grow 58% in September this year when compared to the same month last year, representing 24,591 units sold. The number is almost 26% higher than that of the second-placed Renault Clio, which sold 18,264 units, a drop of 23% compared to September 2020.

Up to tenth place, in addition to Tesla, only the Hyundai Tucson had an increase in sales, with a 40% increase. All others registered a fall compared to the same period last year, with Volkswagen Golf being the most affected, with 39% less. The German hatch was in fourth place, with 17,507 units sold across Europe, right behind Dacia Sandero, with 17,988.

According to Bloomberg, sales of electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for 23% of car sales in Europe in September, nearly double the proportion in the period in 2020 — even with a 25% decline in overall sales on the continent, as a result of semiconductor crisis. That is, even with the market in decline, the segment of trams gains strength.

Among the electric models, Tesla won, in addition to the leadership, also the second place with the SUV Model Y. Next, there are the Volkswagen ID.3 (which should arrive in Brazil soon) and the Renault Zoe, this one with a drop in 40% in results.

This Monday (25), Hertz, the car rental company, announced an order for 100,000 units of the Model 3, all in its most equipped configurations, to electrify its rental fleet. The vehicles will be delivered over the next 14 months, but will be available starting in November in the United States and some European locations.

The rental company is already building its own charging infrastructure, with 3,000 Hertz charging stations, even if its customers have free access to Tesla’s own network. For Bloomberg, the amount acquired for around US$4.2 billion (R$23.5 billion in direct conversion) is enough to block approximately one-tenth of Tesla’s annual production capacity, thus preventing competing rental companies from copying the strategy. .

