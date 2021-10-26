For the past 45 years, Biden’s disapproval is second only to Trump’s

Approximately nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden is about to write his name in the history books – and not in a good way.

The latest poll by polling firm Gallup puts the president’s approval at just 42 percent, the lowest in his term so far and the second-lowest of any president currently in his presidency in nearly five decades.

Here’s Biden’s approval compared to his predecessors in Gallup polls:

Biden – 42% (272 days in his presidency)

Donald Trump – 37% (283 days)

Barack Obama – 52% (271 days)*

George W. Bush – 88% (288 days)

Bill Clinton – 47% (271 days)

George HW Bush – 70% (289 days)

Ronald Reagan – 53% (286 days)

Jimmy Carter – 54% (277 days)

(It’s worth noting: Both Bushes scored extremely high at this stage of their presidencies thanks to external events. For George W. Bush, it was right after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. For George HW Bush, their numbers were inflated after the attack on Tienanmen Square in China in June 1989 and the perception of the end of the Cold War)

Biden’s numbers have plummeted in Gallup polls in recent months. By June, a solid majority (56%) of the country approved of the work he was doing. That number started to fall at the end of the American summer – dropping from 49% in August to 43% in September – and remains at this level.

The reasons for the decline in Biden’s polls are clear: a confluence of events, including a disastrous withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, the increase in Covid-19 cases due to the Delta variant, ongoing supply chain problems and a focus on ongoing struggles by the president and Democrats in Congress to pass most of their domestic agenda.

Some of these developments – notably the emergence of the Delta variant and its devastation of the unvaccinated in the country – are not Biden’s fault. But when you’re president, you have to take the blame for what’s wrong in the country – whether it’s your fault or not. And that’s where Biden finds himself.

Now, it is important to note – as the numbers above make clear – the approval nine months after the start of the term is not always a prediction of what the dispute for a second term will be like. George HW Bush lost re-election despite having 70% of the 280 days of his presidency. Ditto Jimmy Carter and his 54% approval at this stage. Bill Clinton won, although he had less than 50%.

The real danger in Biden’s current stagnant approval rating is for his party’s candidates in the upcoming midterm elections. If a president’s approval rating is less than 50%, his party loses an average of 37 seats in the House. Average!

By 2018, Trump’s approval rating in the final Gallup poll before the election was mired in the 40s and Republicans had lost 40 seats in the House (and most). In 2010, Obama’s approval rating dropped to 45% and Democrats lost 63 seats (and most). In 1994, Clinton’s approval rating was 46 percent and Democrats lost 53 seats (and most).

You get the idea. The evidence is pretty conclusive — and none of it points to good news for Democrats in 2022.

Now, of course, it’s worth noting that it’s late October 2021, not late October 2022. What if Biden and the Democrats in Congress can find a way to reach agreement on both the “strong infrastructure” plan As for social safety net legislation, Democrats may have an attractive package of achievements to sell to voters in November next year.

There is also the reality that the trend in Covid-19 cases is falling, and if this continues, Biden may well benefit from a better general view of the population.

But right now, Biden’s approval rating struggles put his party in a terrible political position – one that they have limited ability to control.

