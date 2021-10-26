Ford Maverick lands in Brazil. Will scare Fiat Toro?







Ford Maverick at the Port of Victoria Photo: Ford / Disclosure

War declared against the Fiat Toro pickup will finally get closer to the battlefield. The first units of the unprecedented Ford Maverick have already landed at the Port of Vitória (ES). The vehicles will be used for Maverick launch actions, which will take place in 2022.

Produced at the Hermosillo plant, in Mexico, the unprecedented Maverick pickup is another global product that arrives to expand Ford’s portfolio in Brazil. The units seen in the photos are of the Lariat FX4 version, with exclusive features for the Brazilian market. The vehicle’s technical specifications will be released closer to launch.





The XLT/Lariat FX4 configuration has uniquely designed 17” wheels, off-road tires, descent assist, tow hooks (front and rear) and bumper protection. The predicted price is not low. In today’s values, Maverick would cost between R$200,000 and R$210,000. In other words: it will be an anti-Toro only in the proposal, because, in terms of the market, the Fiat unibody pickup will only be attacked by the new Chevrolet Montana.

In the United States, the Maverick pickup had more than 100,000 reservation orders during pre-sales. The first units delivered to American customers began in late September.





According to Ford, Maverick’s proposal is “to offer the vehicle as an alternative to car and SUV consumers.” The American brand – which stopped manufacturing in Brazil and has already brought the SUV Ford Bronco Sport from Mexico – promises a revenue very similar to that of Fiat Toro, which is why many see Maverick as the “anti-Toro”. Ford says that Maverick will deliver “high standards of handling, comfort and connectivity with unique features of versatility, without neglecting the durability, load capacity and robustness that are part of the tradition of the so-called Strong Race pickup trucks”.

Maverick also draws attention for its design, size, technology and intelligent solutions offered both in the interior and in the bucket. As a target audience, its focus is to serve people with a dynamic and connected lifestyle, who never thought of owning a pickup truck.





“Ford is the brand with the longest tradition in pickup trucks and is using that experience to expand the line and offer innovative options to customers,” says Daniel Sinzato, Product Marketing Manager at Ford. “Maverick is a product that will surprise both those who are already a fan and those who have never driven a truck.”

Like Fiat Toro, Ford Maverick has a monocoque body. The Maverick Truck Club website also published photos of the basic version of the pickup, the XL, with 17” steel wheels and 225/65 tires. Like the other versions, Maverick XL has 8” multimedia. The instrument panel, however, has 4.2”. The XLT and Lariat versions have a 6.5” digital panel.