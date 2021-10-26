Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 has units landed in Brazil

Ford landed the first Maverick units in Brazil. The first copies arrived in the country in the Lariat FX4 version and will be part of the American brand’s marketing program in the national market, since its launch is scheduled for 2022.

Produced in Hermosillo, Mexico, the Ford Maverick will arrive in the country through the Port of Vitória, where the former automaker closed an agreement to receive imported vehicles, including Ranger, which comes from Argentina.

According to Ford, the Maverick Lariat FX4 has “exclusive characteristics for the Brazilian market” and technical details will be presented close to the launch. Daniel Sinzato, Product Marketing Manager at Ford, says: “Ford is the brand with the longest tradition in pickup trucks and is using that experience to broaden the range and offer innovative options to customers.”

He adds: “Maverick is a product that will surprise both those who are already a fan and those who have never driven a pickup”. In other markets, the Lariat version with FX4 package, which is sold separately, is equipped with a 2.0 EcoBoost engine of 253 horsepower and 38.3 kgfm, as well as an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Outside, the Maverick 2.0 EcoBoost can be front-wheel drive with torsion rear axle or integral with four-wheel independent suspension. In the case of Maverick Lariat FX4, its traction should be on four wheels, given the proposal of the Ford pickup in the domestic market.

Toro’s direct rival, Maverick will position itself below Ranger, which today starts at R$195,220 in the XLS version with double cabin and 2.2 diesel engine. Thus, it is expected prices around R$ 200 thousand next year.

With a more exclusive proposal than Ranger, Maverick should bring a very complete package, with technologies such as Co-Pilot360, leather finishing, electric sunroof, full LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, multimedia SYNC 4, among others.