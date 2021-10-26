Fortaleza already has Vojvoda renewed for 2022 and discusses planning

With a little less than two months to go before the end of the season, Fortaleza is already organizing behind the scenes for 2022. In the G-4 of Serie A and getting closer to stamping an unprecedented participation in the Copa Libertadores, the Pici club already has a renewal technician Juan Pablo Vojvoda and discusses the planning for the next year, according to Sports THE PEOPLE.

The 46-year-old Argentine was announced by Tricolor on May 4 this year, with a contract until the end of December. The bond provides for automatic renewal until the end of 2022 in case of classification for an international competition – South American or Libertadores -, which is virtually accomplished, reaching the goal established by President Marcelo Paz before the start of the Brazilian Championship.

Present among the top five since the first round of the Brasileirão, the Lion has an almost 96% chance of going to the main continental tournament for the first time in history. His constant presence at the top of the standings also brings him close to winning a direct spot in the group stage, without having to face the knockout stages beforehand.

Adapted to the club and the city, Vojvoda remains focused on the final stretch of 2021 to deliver the best possible results in the two competitions in dispute, but allows himself to look to the next season. Aware of the automatic extension clause, the coach participates in discussions about the coming year with the football department and does not consider leaving Pici.

“I have great confidence in the work Vojvoda is developing at Fortaleza. I already knew him from a technical and tactical point of view, from his work, but I was surprised by the person he is. We saw his work, but there was no way to know. And he is an incredible human manager, a really simple guy, who learned to love Fortaleza very quickly. We feel the emotion in him. At the press conference, sometimes he even tears his eye out when he talks about a victory for the club, so he’s living like that. He’s an important guy for this process of driving Fortaleza, a maintenance of the game model, fitting of certain surgical pieces”, explained football director Alex Santiago, in an interview with the channels Glory and Tradition and let’s lion.

The coach even suggested that Fortaleza representatives visit European clubs at the end of the season to observe and learn about management models and practices of the respective football departments to implement at the Alcides Santos Center of Excellence. Vojvoda has also discussed the possibility of professionals to reinforce the coaching staff and, of course, player names for the squad.

On a personal level, the commander is mobilizing for family members to establish residence in Fortaleza soon, according to the Sports THE PEOPLE. The permanent move of his wife and three children, who still reside in Argentina, was already planned for a few months and should take place by January 2022. The quartet was in the capital in August and visited the club’s headquarters.

Champion of Ceará – the first title in his career as a coach -, Juan Pablo Vojvoda led Tricolor to the best campaign in the Copa do Brasil and is six points away from overcoming the best performance in the Brasileirão by consecutive points, with high chances of reaching a spot in the Libertadores. In addition to the results, the Argentine coach also managed to win over the crowd, despite the distance for most of the year.

Election does not become an obstacle

Despite already being organized for 2022, Fortaleza still lives uncertain in relation to the institutional command for the next three years. President Marcelo Paz’s term ends in December of this year, when the club will have elections for the four powers – Executive Board, Deliberative Council, Fiscal Council and Ethics and Discipline Council.

After a statutory change carried out in December 2020, the current representative now has the possibility of applying for a new term. In office since November 2017, Paz told the sports THE PEOPLE at the time he was not thinking about reelection.

Due to the administrative and sporting success in the period, especially in the current season, some advisers and directors are mobilizing to convince the president to remain in office for another three years. Marcelo Paz sees it with good eyes, but he also ponders personal issues. Football director Alex Santiago is appointed as the main name to head the ticket if Paz does not run.

