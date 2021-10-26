Fortaleza is the stage for the wedding of singer Zé Vaqueiro, which takes place on Monday; check out

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

This Monday, 25, journalist Leo Dias posted about the couple: the singer Joe Cowboy and your wife Ingra Soares. They got married today at 6 pm, at the church. The couple, who have been together for over 2 years, have a 10-month-old child and are expecting their second child.

José Jacson de Siqueira dos Santos Junior, better known by his artistic name of Zé Vaqueiro, was born on January 20, 1999 and is 22 years old. Ingra Soares is 30 years old, and the couple has been together for over two years. O singer is making success in his music career.

Zé is considered one of the main highlights of forró and piseiro music. The singer had his first album published in 2017 and started to be successful in 2020, with his songs “Tenho Medo” and “Letícia”, which had more than 100 million views on Youtube. The singer, on his Instagram profile, has 6.7 million followers.

Singer Zé Vaqueiro and his wife, Ingra Soares are going to get married at the church this Monday (10/25), in Fortaleza, at 6 pm. The couple, who are expecting their second child, will enjoy the special date on a private property, surrounded by friends and family.

Check out some of the comments from the followers: “I think she’s so stressed that being one who isn’t, I think this marriage won’t last long”, said a follower.

“I love these stories of couples who came before fame before money growing up together.” said another follower.

