Fred, from Fluminense, does his first training without restrictions after injury, and Bobadilla returns from Argentina | Rio de Janeiro

After win on Saturday’s Fla-Flu and off on Sunday, the cast of Fluminense he performed again at CT Carlos Castilho this Monday afternoon. And the news were up to the two center forwards who didn’t compete in the derby: while Fred did his first training without restrictions after the cleft toe of his left foot, bobadilla returned to activities after being released to accompany the birth of his daughter in Argentina.

On the club’s official website, the shirt 9 tricolor celebrated the release of the medical department and the return to the pitch. He suffered a fissure in the distal phalanx of the fifth toe of his left foot (the “pinky” fingertip) two weeks ago.

– I’m feeling fine, thank God. The foot is almost 100%, now it’s just the physical and technical part, I’m feeling a little lack of rhythm. I was down for a short time, so I think I’ll be 100% again soon. I’m happy to get back to training with my teammates. I want to thank the physiotherapy and physical preparation staff, who did a strong and very good job.

For the time being away, the tendency is that Fred will not travel with the group for the match this Wednesday, against Santos, at 19:00 (GMT) in a postponed game, valid for the 23rd round of the Brazilian championship.

Bobadilla, who had initially been chosen to replace Fred, embezzled Tricolor in the last two matches – in the victories over Athletico and Flamengo. He had been released to accompany the birth of his daughter, but has already returned from a trip, rejoining the group.

While the pair were away, John Kennedy and Abel Hernández managed to match up, guaranteeing a 3-1 victory at Fla-Flu, last Saturday.

