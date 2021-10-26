Frigate Bartolomeu Dias returned to Portugal after modernization at Damen – Air & Naval Defense

the frigate NRP Bartolomeu Dias (F 333) returned today (25 October) to the Lisbon Naval Base, after the Half-Life Modernization Program carried out by Damen, in the Netherlands, to update operational capacities in this class of ships, similarly to updates carried out by similar ships used by the Dutch and Belgians.

The objective of the Modernization Program is to ensure surface ocean capacity by 2035, giving these ships an updated capacity to respond operationally to the entire spectrum of missions. The program, with a high degree of technological modernization, also incorporates a set of innovative solutions aimed at strengthening logistical support and increasing the operational capacity of ships in areas such as platform management, command and control, capacity for force projection, surveillance and maritime situational recognition.

The modernization of class frigates Bartolomeu Dias comes to contribute to the Portuguese Navy’s updating and modernization, together with its European partners and allies, to face current and future challenges, and to ensure that Portugal responds to its international commitments and has freedom of action in asserting its sovereignty and defense of national interests at sea.

The Half-Life Modernization Program is expected to be completed in 2022 with the arrival of the second ship of the same class, the NRP D. Francisco de Almeida.

THE NRP Bartolomeu Dias (ex-HNLMS Van Nes) was built by the De Schelde Group shipyard (today Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding – DSNS), in Vlissingen (Netherlands), in 1994, being transferred to the Portuguese Navy on January 16, 2009.

SOURCE AND PHOTOS: Portuguese Navy

ADAPTATION: DAN