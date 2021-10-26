From the biggest drought to the biggest rain in history in a week

Sacramento, the capital of the US state of California, was experiencing an exceptional drought with record rainfall shortages. On the penultimate Sunday (17), the city ended a record streak of 212 days in a row without any record of precipitation that stunned meteorologists.

It was a measly 1.3 mm of rain, but it ended a long dry spell never seen before by any city dweller. When the city faced such a prolonged period without rain before, it was in 1880 and still less than the 212 days of 2021. In 1880, Sacramento faced 194 consecutive days without measurable rainfall, between May 13 and November 12.

As in the old popular expression, the capital of California went from 8 to 80, from total scarcity to excess. Yesterday, a week after the first record of rain after 212 dry days, the city experienced a deluge.

🎉 Downtown Sac dry streak is over!☔ As of 9:15pm with 0.01″ of rain, the record-setting, 212 day dry streak at Downtown Sacramento has finally ended. Light rain may continue for another hour or so.

Is it raining where you are? Let us know!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/uipIOHtZyJ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 18, 2021

downtown #Sacrament set an all-time 24 hr total rainfall. 5.44 inches were recorded, breaking the old record of 5.28 inches set back in 1880. #CAwx #CArain #atmosphericriver pic.twitter.com/dI3JoLILeb — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 25, 2021

The rain accumulated during Sunday (24) reached 138.1 millimeters, the record for the highest rainfall in downtown Sacramento in 24 hours since the beginning of the measurements, which beat the previous record for the highest daily rainfall height of 134.1 millimeters .

What happened?

California until last week had been experiencing severe to exceptional drought for many years with impressive rainfall deficits that led to seasons. forest fire records, dry reservoirs and water use rationing.

It turns out that in the last 72 hours, the West of the United States was hit by two bomb-type cyclones that brought rain and wind. O second cyclone bomb, who graduated yesterday, was more intense and closer to the coast, which brought more instability. Still, a powerful atmospheric river was formed, category 5 which is the maximum of the scale, which brought enormous amounts of water from the Pacific to the North American West.

The Sacramento area and the Sierra Nevada Mountains have been hit by heavy rainfall and strong winds since yesterday as a result of this powerful bombing cyclone over the Pacific North of California and on the Northwest coast of the United States.

The storm, fed by an atmospheric river, is classified as Category 5, according to the California Department of Water Resources. Like tornadoes and hurricanes, river weather storms are rated in the region on a sliding scale of intensity with Category 5 at the top, described as “dangerous”.

The San Francisco-based Golden Gate Weather Services, which maintains the Bay Area Storm Index, said on Sunday that it was the strongest storm to hit the Bay Area (San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose) in 26 years. The area of ​​low pressure on the Pacific coast that helped generate the atmospheric river is the deepest in decades.

In an article in 2018, meteorologist Daniel Swain warned that more extreme precipitation events like this would likely happen off the coast of California due to climate change. The extreme rain that now hits the US state of the West occurs long before the traditional “rainy season”.