Fuel will have another increase from tomorrow, Tuesday (26)

According to Agencia Brasil, “Petrobras says that the share of gasoline sold at refineries in the final price of the product found at service stations will reach R$ 2.33, with an increase of R$ 0.15. The variation is less than the R$0.21 readjustment at the refineries because gasoline has a mandatory mixture of 27% of anhydrous ethanol”.

A liter of diesel will be sold for R$ 3.34 at Petrobras refineries, which represents an increase of around 9% over the current average price of R$ 3.06.

In the case of diesel, Petrobras calculates that the impact for the final consumer is an increase of R$ 0.24, because the diesel sold at gas stations has a mandatory 12% biodiesel blend.

Petrobras justifies that the price adjustments ensure that the market “continues to be supplied on an economic basis and without the risk of shortages.”



“The alignment of prices with the international market is particularly relevant in the moment we are experiencing, with the atypical demand received by Petrobras for the month of November 2021. The adjustments also reflect part of the rise in international oil price levels, impacted by the supply limited due to the growth of world demand, and the exchange rate”, says the company.

With Agency Brazil