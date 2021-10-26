Funds linked to Paulo Guedes’ secretary win bid at BNDES – Economy

BRASILIA – Two investment funds linked to the Special Secretary for Debureaucratization of the Ministry of Economy, Caio Paes de Andrade, were qualified in a bid of R$ 4 billion promoted by the BNDES, public bank subordinate to its own folder. One of the funds is managed by the secretary’s wife, businesswoman Margot Greenman. The other was controlled by a company that had Paes de Andrade on its board of directors, but despite being selected, it did not complete the agreement with the public bank.

In May of last year, the BNDES opened a bidding process with the objective of transferring BRL 4 billion to investment funds, which would then lend the money to micro and small businesses. The action took place through the BNDESPar, a subsidiary of the public bank. The stimulus was part of a support package for entrepreneurs at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic — at the same time, the government created the National Program to Support Microenterprises and Small Businesses (Pronampe) it’s the Working Capital Program, between others. Applying the R$4 billion through investment funds was a strategy to make the resource reach the market faster.

Of the 12 funds pre-selected in the tender, between May last year and August this year, two are linked to Paes de Andrade, who says he has not influenced the selection. One of them was BSA FIC FIDC, managed by a company whose corporate structure was Finvest Finanças e Investimentos SA Paes de Andrade was a member of Finvest’s board of directors until November 5, 2020. of the company while the bidding was taking place.

The other winning fund of the bidding and which has a relationship with the Secretary of Economy is the Libra Fundo de Investimentos em Direitos Creditórios. This is managed by the company Captalys Gestão LTDA, in which businesswoman Margot Alyse Greenman, wife of Paes de Andrade, is a partner. The secretary himself was also a partner at Captalys, through a company called BR Ventures.

Paes de Andrade arrived in Brasília at the beginning of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, in February 2019, to serve as CEO of the Federal Data Processing Service (Serpro), the federal public technology services company.

He moved to the Ministry of Economy in August 2020. He replaced economist Paulo Uebel, who left the portfolio commanded by Paulo Guedes unhappy with the lack of progress of administrative reform in Congress — the proposal has not been voted on until today. When Paes de Andrade reached the Economy portfolio, therefore, the pre-selection phase of the tender was already coming to an end, but the process continued while he was in office.

The BNDES’ objective is to apply up to BRL 500 million in ten funds — the twelve pre-selected were scrutinized by the public bank until August 1, 2021, and two are expected to be excluded. Since the beginning of the process, BNDESPar has received 73 proposals. Four funds have already been contracted by the public bank, among them Captalys, owned by Margot Greenman.

Speaking in theory, the lawyer and professor Vera Chemim explained that the situation can represent a conflict of interest, if the existence of irregularity is proven. Not knowing that the case referred to the secretary of the Ministry of Economy, Chemim said that the situation could fall under Art. 337-F of the Penal Code — which is the frustration of the competitive nature of the bidding process. “The new Bidding Law (April 2021) refers to the Penal Code. And this is the crime that applies if there is fraud to harm other bidders. The penalty is 4 to 8 years in prison, plus a fine”, said she, who holds a master’s degree in administrative public law from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV).

“This is a common crime, related to a person’s public function. There may be sanctions for both the public agent and the company involved”, said Vera Chemim. “If the practice of fraud is proven, there are other possible sanctions, such as the loss of public service (from the server) and the disqualification of the company”, she says. In principle, she says, there is no prohibition for a secretary of state to participate in a company’s board of directors.

Also speaking in theory, without knowing the details, the lawyer specializing in bids Wesley Bento says that the State-owned Law does not provide a prohibition for cases like this one — if the BNDES’ internal regulations and the bidding notice allow it, participation would be possible of the funds in the event. “If there is no other illegality, no attempt to favor companies or manipulate the notice, then, in principle, the participation of companies would not be prohibited”, says he, who is a partner at the Bento Muniz office and works in Brasília.

Defense

The report of state he sought the BNDES and the Ministry of Economy this Monday, 25th, but there was still no response until publication. In the report, Caio Paes de Andrade said that he was unaware of the companies’ participation in the BNDES’ bid and stated that, despite working in the portfolio, he has no contact with the public bank in his daily life. The secretary also said that Finvest was only a “capitalist shareholder” of the fund’s manager, with no participation in the management. The participation in the capital was 17.49% of the total, and in February 2021, Finvest left the company.

Although the fund integrated by the manager that had Finvest as a partner was selected, the company withdrew from participating in the tender in October 2020, he said.