Fusion mode activated: Gabigol and Bruno Henrique reverse roles in Flamengo and take on different roles | Flamengo

Strength. Speed. Intelligence. Sync. Elements that, when merged, create a being with a great level of power. Inspired by the children’s drawing Dragon Ball Z, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique activate the ‘fusion’ mode and reverse roles in Flamengo.

Without scoring for seven games, shirt 9 now plays the role of waiter while shirt 27 takes the lead and mends the goalscoring effect in a decisive period. Together again, they are the red-black bet to dispatch Athletico-PR, on Wednesday, at Maracanã, and reach the decision of the Copa do Brasil.

The duo’s reunion takes place right in front of their rival the last time they were on the field together. On October 3, Gabriel served Bruno Henrique to score one of the goals in the 3-0 victory against Hurricane in a match for Brasileirão. Since then, it’s been 24 days of homesickness due to the call-up of shirt 9 and injuries to both.

Gabigol and Bruno Henrique have been playing with Flamengo’s shirt since 2019. In this period, the duo has already scored 171 goals, 97 by Gabriel Barbosa and 74 by the 27 shirt. In addition to scorers, teammates look for versatility on the field and also function as ‘waiters’, serving each other especially. It is from there that the ‘merger’ takes place.

In the cartoon, fusion happens when two characters join forces, and become one to defeat their opponents. However, the merger “Gabriel Henrique” or “Bruno Barbosa” was separated by the Brazilian team and by injuries. Summoned, Gabigol has not scored a goal for Flamengo since the 28th of August, in the clash with Santos, former strikers’ club.

Renato admits that Bruno Henrique played on sacrifice as a response to external criticism

Before joining Tite and company, Gabriel saw his attacking partner be decisive in the Libertadores, against Barcelona de Guayaquil. Bruno Henrique scored four goals in the semifinal, two in Maracanã, and two in Ecuador. The first goal in Rio de Janeiro is an example of how the center forward has served his attacking partner.

On the Sunday following the second duel against Barcelona, ​​the pair returned to playing the inverted roles. Against Athletico-PR, Gabigol crossed a new ball on the head of Bruno Henrique, increasing the mark in an unusual situation. For the first time in a season, Gabriel Barbosa has more assists for Bruno Henrique than the other way around.

With the help of the Statistical Spy, the ge gathered the number of assists that Gabigol and Bruno Henrique have already given each other since they arrived at Flamengo. And even in numbers the duo meets. From 2019 to 2021, both shirt 9 and shirt 27 provided 13 assists each.

Assists by Gabigol for Bruno Henrique to score 2019 2020 2021 5 times 4 times 4 times

Bruno Henrique assists Gabigol to score 2019 2020 2021 6 times 5 times 2 times

The pair’s numbers are also impressive in the big picture. There were a total of 209 direct participations in goals. Gabigol already has 30 assists for Flamengo, with 43% of them destined for Bruno Henrique. Now the shirt 27 surpasses the teammate with 34 passes to goal, 38% for the shirt 9. Thus, the ‘fusion’ becomes increasingly common in the celebrations of the duo.

Among several goals scored and assists conceded, the duo likes the decision-making power the most. In three years, Flamengo will play the second Libertadores final and will have the same attacking players from the 2019 conquest on the field. Since then, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol are the athletes with the most direct participations in goals in the continental dispute. The red-black center forward leads with 21 goals and six assists. The teammate comes behind, with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Now waiters, now gunners. Gabigol and Bruno Henrique are also on Flamengo’s historic scorers shelf at Libertadores. Earlier this year, Gabigol overcame Zico, who has 16 goals in the tournament, and isolated himself in the rankings. Shirt 9 has 21 balls in the net in the competition. Bruno Henrique is the club’s third top scorer in the World Cup, with 13 goals.

Decisive in Libertadores, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel now try to repeat the dose in the Copa do Brasil. In four matches for the competition, shirt 9 went to the net twice, both against ABC for the round of 16. Already BH27, also in four participations, scored the same two goals (against Coritiba and ABC) and gave an assist.

The mission is now Athletico-PR, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã. With the 2-2 in the first leg and no goal qualified, whoever wins advances to the decision. At Flamengo, hope goes through fusion.