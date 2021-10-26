Gabriel Medina’s mother makes a strong outburst after controversies | More Sports

Disclosure Gabriel and Simone Medina

Last Sunday (24), Simone Medina

used Instagram to share an outburst. In a text published in the stories, Gabriel Medina’s mother reveals that she is ill due to the constant criticism she received. It is worth remembering that in addition to the fight with Yasmin Brunet

and Gabriel Medina (see photo gallery below)

Simone finds herself in a complicated situation regarding the end of the Medina Institute.

Check out the text published by Simone Medina in Instagram stories below:

“Guys, honestly… Of course I respect Instagram for gossip, as I respect everyone. I know it gives you engagement, there are people who pay the bills with it, I know it takes work and you have to be dedicated, but you have no idea how much it does bad for the soul! Seeing such personal things passing through the mouths of so many people that has nothing to do with it… It really sickens! I can say because I’ve already harmed my mental and, consequently, my physical health. I developed a thyroid disease because of the negative force that this has,” said Simone Medina.

Simone also said that the type of content posted by “gossip” pages spoils lives, and criticized the term “public life”, saying it doesn’t exist when you’re famous.

“Seriously, just reflect a little. Both you who consume this content and go there to opine, judge, forget about all your faults to criticize others, as you who could be using your intelligence and dedication with another job but use the energy to “work” with something that simply spoils lives… It makes people fight, argue, cry, destroy themselves… Very sad, really,” he continued.

“For you it’s just cute, for the person in the story, it’s a tragedy. Everybody suffers, man. There is no such thing as “public life”. People are public for their professional life, not their personal one,” he said.

The surfer’s mother ends by making an appeal about mental health, warning others not to be influenced by certain opinions.

“I know I can’t want them to stop, but I want those who are the targets of gossip to have the mental health to face and not let these opinions outweigh their own personal strength,” he added.