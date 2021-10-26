Gabriel Medina’s mother speaks again on the web about family imbroglio

Simone Medina, mother of the surfer Gabriel Medina, used social networks, once again, to vent amidst all the controversies involving the Medina family fight. On Sunday (24), the businesswoman shared a text reposted on Instagram Stories about the criticism she has been receiving lately for the imbroglio.
“Guys, honestly… Of course I respect Instagram for gossip, as I respect everyone. I know it takes engagement, there are people who pay the bills with it, I know it takes work and dedication, but you have no idea how bad it is for the soul! Seeing such personal things passing through the mouths of so many people who have nothing to do with it… It sickens real! I can say because I have already harmed my mental health and, consequently, my physical health. I developed a thyroid disease because of the negative force it has,” says the original post.
“Seriously, just reflect a little. Both you who consume this content and go there to opine, judge, forget about all your faults to criticize others, and you who could be using your intelligence and dedication with another job but use the energy to “work” with something that it simply spoils lives… It makes people fight, argue, cry, destroy themselves… Very sad, seriously”, continues the text reposted by Simone.
“For you it’s just cute, for the person in the story, it’s a tragedy. Everybody suffers, man. There is no such thing as “public life”. People are public for their professional life, not their personal one. I know I can’t want them to stop, but I want those who are the targets of gossip to have the mental health to face and not let these opinions be greater than their own personal strength,” he concluded.