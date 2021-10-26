Gabriel Pereira gives first assist of the season and increases ‘price’ at Corinthians

Attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira last Sunday gave his first assist in Corinthians’ current season, the second since moving up to professional. The pass in question was for Giuliano to tie the score at Beira-Rio and returned to value the athlete, owner of contract with the club only until March.

The situation allows him to sign a pre-contract with any other club and, while there is no definitive agreement at Parque São Jorge, GP is accumulating numbers and becoming a more expensive athlete than before, naturally.

Asked about the midfielder’s contractual moment, Sylvinho dodged and preferred to guide his answer by working on the field.

“This is a theme of the president, the board. I’m a coach, I work with whoever is available here. That’s my job, that’s what I take care of. There are 31 athletes many times, counting on goalkeepers, who we have to manage, direct, train, my role is this. Where I’m going to play, on the right, in the middle, I look for other pieces to change… that’s what I do,” said the coach at a press conference.

In all, Gabriel Pereira has 32 games with Corinthians’ professional team and two goals scored, in addition to two assists. On Sunday afternoon, in the South, the young man was elected the ace of the game and analyzed the Alvinegro performance in the match.

